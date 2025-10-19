What Happened to Khaby Lame? The Truth Behind Viral TikTok Accident Rumours

Khaby Lame, the TikTok sensation known worldwide for his wordless humour and iconic hand gestures, has sparked concern after viral rumours suggested he met with a tragic accident. Despite being one of the most-followed TikTok stars, Khaby has always kept his personal life private. However, misleading reports circulating online in October 2025 caused fans to panic.

Viral rumours about Khaby Lame’s accident

Earlier this month, posts on YouTube, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) claimed that Khaby Lame had died in a car accident. Some of these posts included images of a wrecked vehicle, falsely linking it to the TikTok star. Given Khaby’s global fame and the absence of daily updates on his social media, these rumours spread quickly, attracting thousands of reactions and shares.

Fact-checkers at Reuters and Snopes confirmed that no credible news outlets or official representatives of Khaby Lame reported such an incident. Instead, the posts were traced back to clickbait pages aiming to generate traffic or steal user data through phishing links. Multiple sources debunked the false claims within hours, confirming that Khaby Lame is alive and well.

Here’s what actually happened

Fans expressed shock when the rumours first circulated. One fan shared, “Same…I felt relieved yesterday after I heard it was likely just nonsense. I'm stunned.” Another added, “I was stunned when I first saw it. I'm just relieved it was nonsense.”

BBC Trending reported that celebrity death hoaxes are becoming increasingly common. These hoaxes are often used by scammers to attract clicks or collect personal information. A fan also clarified, “I'm sorry, but the claim that Khaby Lame has died following a stunt collapse is false. Khaby Lame is alive and well. There are no credible news reports or official statements confirming such an incident. Recent rumors about his death are baseless and have been debunked. Khaby Lame continues to be active on social media, engaging with his followers and participating in various public events.”

Born in Senegal and raised in Italy, Khaby Lame rose to fame in 2020 after losing his job during the pandemic. His comedic TikToks rely on universal humour instead of words, which has won him more than 160 million followers worldwide. Despite his massive popularity, Khaby keeps his personal life private.

In 2023, The Sun UK reported that he quietly married Danish-South African model Wendy Thembelihle Juel. Prior to that, he was reportedly engaged to Italian influencer Zaira Nucci, though the relationship ended before his global fame. As of now, Khaby Lame is single and focused on growing his career.

