Taxi Driver's Esom in talks to join Yoo Yeon Seok as leads in legal fantasy drama God and Law Firm: Report

Esom, known for her roles in Taxi Driver, LTNS, Because This is My First Life, and more, is now gearing up for her next big role. According to the latest update, she has been cast as the female lead in the upcoming legal fantasy drama God and Law Firm. If she confirms her appearance, she will be seen acting alongside Yoo Yeon Seok, who is also in talks for the male lead.

On December 13, a Korean media outlet reported that Esom had received an offer to lead the upcoming drama God and Law Firm. Although details about her character are yet to be disclosed, anticipation runs high as viewers will be able to see her on-screen chemistry with Yoo Yeon Seok in this drama. Previously, the Wenet the Phones Rings actor was reported to take on the male lead role.

God and Law Firm is a legal fantasy drama about a lawyer who can see ghosts. The work is being helmed by director Shin Jung Hoon, best known for Seoul Busters. The drama is currently in discussion to premiere in the second half of 2025.

Lee So Young, best known by her stage name Esom, is a popular Korean actress who made her debut in the 2010s. She first gained exceptional recognition after starring in the 2014 box-office hit Scarlet Innocence. Since then, she has starred in more than 20 films, showing her outstanding acting skills in My Little Brother, Samjin Company English Class, Phantom, Kill Boksoon, Single in Seoul, and more. She also made a special appearance in the action-thriller Escape starring Le Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan, which was released back in July.

Esom is also known for her TV appearances in dramas like Because This is My First Life, The Third Charm, Save Me 2, Taxi Driver, Black Knight, LTNS, and more. She currently has two more upcoming works in the pipeline- fantasy thriller drama Reborn with Byun Yo Han and romance melodrama film Starlight Is Falling with Ong Seoung Wu. Uhm Jung Ah is also in talks to make a guest appearance in this film.

