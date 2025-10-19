EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana spills beans on Shraddha Kapoor's cameo in Thamaa, says 'there are three...'

Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles, is slated to release in theatres on October 21, 2025. Ahead of its release, the lead actors sat down for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, where they revealed the number of cameos set to appear in the film.

EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui talk about cameos in Thamma

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were asked about the cameos lined up for the film. In response, the Bala actor said, “Aapko kya lag raha hai, kaun aa sakta hai? Hum toh bata nahi sakte, humein allowed nahi hai.” (What do you think? Who could appear? We can't say because we're not allowed to.)

As he was pressed further, not on who might appear but how many cameos are in the film, Ayushmann chuckled and added, “Kitne cameos hain?! Teen se chaar cameos hain. Teen toh hain hì.” (How many cameos? There are three to four. Three for sure.)

When asked specifically if Stree (Shraddha Kapoor) would make an appearance in Thamma, both actors tactfully avoided answering, teasing that fans would find out soon enough.

Watch the exclusive interview feat. Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

More about Thamma

Thamma is a romantic horror comedy, serving as the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as co-leads, portraying vampires.

The story follows Alok Goyal, a young man who accidentally stumbles upon an imprisoned Yakshasan, leading to his transformation into a vampire. However, he soon realizes that his destiny is much more complex than expected, as he is forced to confront unforeseen consequences.

The narrative centers on Alok's struggle with his transformation, while his father desperately tries to reverse the process, all while grappling with the sinister forces at play.

In addition to the lead trio, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Sathyaraj, Faisal Malik, Geeta Aggarwal, Rachit Singh, and more in pivotal roles. Moreover, Nora Fatehi and Malaika Arora make special appearances in two songs, respectively.

Directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Falara.

ALSO READ: What is the age gap between Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha? Find out