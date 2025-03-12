Kim Soo Hyun wanted to see 13-year-old Kim Yoo Jung's 'mature side' and meet as 'partners'; past comments surface amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal

Queen of Tears actor Kim Soo Hyun is facing scrutiny due to allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards minor actresses. The controversy surrounding his alleged romantic relationship with the late Kim Sae Ron, who was 15 at the time, has led to a re-examination of his past comments about underage females. One such incident involves a questionable comment he made about Kim Yoo Jung when she was just 13 years old.

As per a March 12 article by K-media TV Report, Kim Soo Hyun expressed desire of working as partners with Kim Yoo Jung. The incident dated back to December 2012 when Kim Soo Hyun attended the promotional event for his drama The Moon Embracing the Sun, also starring the then teenager, Kim Yoo Jung. The event was held in Japan, and was followed by a press conference, where the actors were asked questions by the media.

When Kim Soo Hyun was asked about his impression of Kim Yoo Jung, he responded, "For a long time, I thought of Kim Yoo Jung as a baby". He then expressed his curiosity about her multifaceted personality, mentioning her "charisma", sassiness, intelligence and maturity. Kim Soo Hyun went on to say, "I think I'll be able to meet her as my partner soon.” As the video resurfaced, netizens found it extremely disturbing for a 24-year-old to comment on a 13-year-old in such a way.

Advertisement

A fan alleged that the "potential of this man to ruin careers of young girls was so high" and even called him a "predator". The matter didn't end at him wanting to see her matured side and acting as partners. A behind-the-scenes clip of The Moon Embracing the Sun showcased Kim Yoo Jung hugging Kim Soo Hyun during one of their outdoor shoots in chilling cold weather. Netizens expressed their frustration regarding the actor's interactions with minors, demanding the cancellation of his upcoming projects and endorsements.