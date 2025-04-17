Want to try ‘No Jeans’ rule this summer? Here are 5 Park Shin Hye-inspired outfits to level up your seasonal style game

We’re already in the summer, trying to keep up with the heat in style, aren’t we? No matter the time or season, we girls always want to step up our game and look our best—with some serious fashion upgrades. This summer, ditch those boring jeans and pants, and opt for something fresh and relaxing. To help you out, we’ve got five Park Shin Hye–inspired outfits that are super easy to carry and perfect for the season.

Advertisement

Are you ready to explore them? Let’s dive in!

1. Black mini-dress

Park Shin Hye looked drop-dead gorgeous in her simple black mini-dress. It featured a round neckline with a fitted bodice that flared out into a skirt. Planning to wear something similar for a coffee date or a hangout with friends? Add some extra flair like the actress by layering it with a black jacket, worn open at the front. The jacket had full sleeves and was adorned with pearls, perfectly enhancing her daytime look—we can’t wait to recreate it!

To beat the heat in style, she accessorized with black sunglasses and carried a classy mini-bag in her arms.

2. Bermuda Shorts

In the mood to ditch your usual jeans? Park Shin Hye has the perfect outfit idea for you. She picked a striped shirt, rolled up the sleeves, and casually tucked it into her black Bermuda shorts. The shorts were high-waisted with a loose fit, giving off a relaxed vibe. If you don't have a similar piece, you can also effortlessly recreate this look with any white shirt.

Advertisement

For the perfect casual look, she added a sling bag with criss-cross straps over her shoulder and kept her hair open for a carefree finish. This look is perfect for both brunch and dinner date ensuring you don't appear over-the-top.

3. Midi-dress

Going on a date and looking for fashion inspiration that’s both minimal and chic? This midi-dress is exactly what you need. The dual-toned design featured short sleeves and button detailing at the front. The flattering silhouette fell between the knees and ankles—perfect for staying comfortable while looking stylish. So, girls, if you don't have a midi-dress to style this summer, then don't forget to add it to your shopping cart. It's a versatile piece, perfect for slaying any season.

Park Shin Hye styled the look with a delicate bracelet and ring, adding an elegant touch. With her short haircut and feminine outfit, the actress looked incredibly beautiful, and we can't wait to recreate this look on our next shopping outing.

Advertisement

4. Jacket and dress

Got a shopping plan with friends but can’t decide what to wear on a hot summer afternoon? Park Shin Hye chose a lace-designed midi-dress—your ultimate summer savior. These dresses are known for their breathable fabrics and relaxed fit. She layered it with a white jacket, worn buttoned up for a clean finish.

To add a hint of sass, she wore stylish sunglasses and a delicate necklace. Adding more styling, you can opt for simple stud earrings and can complete the look with cool sneakers.

4. Shirt and midi-skirt

Tired of wearing the same dresses and shorts? Try a shirt and skirt combo! Park Shin Hye made her day-outing look fun with a white shirt layered over a black inner top. The loose-fitting shirt had half-length sleeves and was left untucked for a laid-back vibe.

For the bottoms, she went for a matching white midi-skirt, creating a monochrome magic moment. Keeping it casual, she skipped the accessories and left her hair down. To get the perfect summer-ready look, don't forget to apply sunscreen to your face before stepping out.

Advertisement

So girls, if you’re looking for a fresh twist to your summer wardrobe, these 5 Park Shin Hye–inspired outfits are here to help you slay the season in style. Take notes and get ready to recreate the looks soon!

ALSO READ: Korean actress Shin Min Ah’s guide on date night look if your partner is Kim Woo Bin