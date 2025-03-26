BLACKPINK’s Jisoo faces privacy breach as flight attendant exposes her seat and personal items in viral video

Public scrutiny of K-pop idols is common, but a recent incident involving Jisoo of BLACKPINK has sparked grave worries about privacy violations. After posting a video of Jisoo's seat and personal belongings during a flight, a Taiwanese flight attendant provoked intense criticism. The content spread quickly, drawing harsh criticism for violating the idol's privacy.

In the now-removed video, the flight attendant did more than "simply" display Jisoo's seat. The K-pop star's personal belongings, which included a face mask, slippers, a Hello Kitty pillow, an eye mask, a seat cushion, candies, and fruit, were described and put on display by her. The flight attendant captioned the photo with excitement, calling the experience the "peak of her career" and jokingly asking whether a "fairy" had come to their world. She enthusiastically shared observations about Jisoo's in-flight habits, even mentioning her disbelief at not recognizing the idol at first.

Netizens were outraged by this obvious invasion of privacy, and many accused the flight attendant of acting unprofessional, impolite and seriously violating confidentiality. Strict privacy regulations are usually expected of airline employees, especially when they are serving well-known customers like international celebrities. Most people agreed that the flight attendant's actions were improper and went too far in terms of ethics, despite some online comments focusing on the "messiness" of Jisoo's area. Many contended that it is blatantly against privacy to share personal information about a traveler's belongings without that traveler's consent.

On the other hand, speaking about BLACKPINK Jisoo's career. This K-pop star has a lot of projects planned for 2025. In terms of acting, Jisoo plays Kang Young Joo in the zombie thriller Newtopia, which debuted on February 7. The role involves navigating a zombie outbreak in Seoul. Alongside Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop, this K-pop sensation plays Lee Ji Hye in the summer release of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint. Jisoo and Seo In Guk are also negotiating for Jisoo to star in the romantic comedy-drama Monthly Boyfriend. Apart from this, she is busy with her solo career and 2025 World Tour with her group BLACKPINK.