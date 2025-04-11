WOODZ gets dragged into Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's dating controversy amid military service; find out why

The late actress Kim Sae Ron has once again become a hot topic online after YouTuber Lee Jin Ho revealed new information on April 10 regarding her past relationships. The controversy centers around the identity of her alleged ex-boyfriend, 'Singer A,' whom she reportedly dated from early 2021 until around May 2022. According to Lee Jin Ho, this timeline overlaps with rumors that Kim Sae Ron dated actor Kim Soo Hyun, which is now called into question.

Lee Jin Ho presented a coffee cart image sent by Kim Sae Ron to the filming set of a music video belonging to 'singer A' as part of his evidence. While the sender’s name was not visible, netizens were quick to dig into the details. Soon, online sleuths discovered a strikingly similar coffee cart that had been sent to solo artist WOODZ (real name Jo Seung Youn) during one of his music video shoots, fueling speculation that WOODZ might be the mysterious ex-boyfriend.

This connection quickly gained traction, with netizens pointing out that the coffee cart came from a company frequently used by GOLDMEDALIST, Kim Sae Ron’s former agency. The same vendor had previously sent carts to support her drama The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim and Kim Soo Hyun's Queen of Tears.

The situation intensified due to YouTuber Lee Jin Ho's claim that Kim Sae Ron’s DUI incident in May 2022 followed shortly after her alleged breakup with "singer A." The YouTuber asserted that the Bloodhounds actress was emotionally distressed due to her breakup with her singer A, leading to a night out drinking with a friend, which ended in the accident.

As Kim Soo Hyun faces separate dating rumors, some netizens believe the timing of this revelation may not be coincidental. Speculation continues to swirl on social media platforms, although there is no concrete evidence linking WOODZ to Kim Sae Ron beyond the coffee cart image. Other than this connection, image sharing, no past messages or even conversations in Kakao text are available.

WOODZ is serving his mandatory military service and is expected to be discharged on July 21, 2025. This isn’t the first time a celebrity has been caught up in the dating scandal involving Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun—BTS, Tang Wei, and Park Seo Joon have also been dragged into the scandal.

