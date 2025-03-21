Kim Soo Hyun is under 'extreme stress' as 'grief, resentment' and more emotions surface amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal; Report

Following the untimely death of actress Kim Sae Ron, actor Kim Soo Hyun has found himself at the center of a controversial storm. The situation took a wild turn when Kim Sae Ron’s family, along with the Youtube channel Garoseoro Research Institute, accused Kim Soo Hyun and his agency, GOLDMEDALIST, of playing a role in 24-year-old Kim Sae Ron's death.

According to Newsen, Kim Soo Hyun is reported to be experiencing significant psychological distress. A staff member from MBC's Good Day drama revealed that the actor has been struggling with extreme stress, grief, and emotional turmoil as the Kim Sae Ron dating scandal continues to unfold. The staff speculated that the ongoing controversy may have forced Kim Soo Hyun to relive painful memories from his past relationship with Kim Sae Ron, triggering a complex emotional turmoil of grief, isolation, and frustration.

The staff stated, stated, "Soo Hyun has been under extreme stress following the accusations from Garoseoro Research Institute. He was likely forced to confront the painful memories of his former relationship with Kim Sae Ron, which must have stirred up a complicated mix of grief, resentment, isolation, and frustration."

Previously, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, issued a formal statement on March 14, 2025, confirming that the actor has been facing severe psychological instability due to the controversy. The agency revealed that Kim Soo Hyun showed signs of acute distress, prompting them to take immediate steps to ensure his well-being.

Since these events, Kim Soo Hyun has withdrawn himself more and more from everything. The Queen of Tears actor is reportedly staying at his home in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, and is being supported by his family to protect him from the intense media attention.

G-Dragon's MBC variety show Good Day made some changes amid the ongoing Kim Soo Hyun controversy. Episode 6, originally scheduled for March 23, has been postponed due to the backlash surrounding Kim Soo Hyun. Even Episode 5 of the show saw multiple edits, with Kim Soo Hyun’s scenes being trimmed to protect the program from the fallout of the Kim Sae Ron dating scandal.

A representative from G-Dragon's show said, "We have made these adjustments to ensure the show remains in line with the current circumstances and to safeguard both the production and the cast from any further controversy."