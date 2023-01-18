11 Best Sunscreens Under Rs.1000 to Protect Your Skin

Sunscreen is an important part of any skin care regimen, and using the right sunscreen everyday is essential for keeping your skin healthy and safe. Choosing the best sunscreen for your needs can be a tricky task, especially if you're on a budget. But don't worry – we've got you covered! Here is a list of all the best sunscreens under Rs.1000 that are both budget-friendly and effective. So let's get started! 11 Best Sunscreens Under Rs.1000 to Keep You Sun-safe

1. Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen Gel Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen is your go to product for ultimate sun protection. Its advanced formula is enriched with zinc oxide, which gives you superior protection while reducing skin irritation. The lightweight, non-greasy formula glides on effortlessly, providing you with long-lasting sun protection you can trust. With its broad spectrum coverage of SPF 50+, this sunscreen shields your skin from dangerous UVA and UVB rays, making it ideal for outdoor activities. Plus, it's water and sweat resistant, so you can enjoy the outdoors without worrying about sunburns.

Original Price: Rs. 295 Offer Price: Rs. 279 (as of 18/1/2023 17:00 IST) Buy Now 2. LAKMÉ Sun Expert SPF 24 PA++ The LAKMÉ Sun Expert is the best way to protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays. It provides protection from both UVA and UVB rays with its high SPF rating, so you can stay safe from sunburns, premature aging, and other skin damage. The lightweight formula glides on smoothly, leaving your skin feeling soft and moisturized with a matte finish. With its water-resistant formula, it's perfect for outdoor activities, so you can enjoy your time in the sun without worries.

Original Price: Rs. 225 Offer Price: Rs. 146 (as of 18/1/2023 17:00 IST) Buy Now 3. Dot & Key Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ Dot & Key Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++, is the perfect sunscreen for everyday protection. Its non-greasy formula enhances your skin's radiance and natural glow, while providing maximum protection against blue light and UVA, UVB rays. The innovative waterlight texture melts effortlessly into your skin, providing you with an even-toned and luminous complexion without any white cast. This sunscreen is the ultimate addition to your skin care routine to keep your skin looking youthful and radiant all day long.

Original Price: Rs. 495 Offer Price: Rs. 421 (as of 18/1/2023 17:00 IST) Buy Now 4. Neutrogena Sunscreen SPF 50+ Neutrogena Sunscreen is your ideal partner in sun protection. Formulated with an advanced blend of broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection and “Skin-So-Soft” technology, this sunscreen helps to protect your skin from the sun's damaging rays. With an SPF 50+ rating, it provides the highest possible protection for your skin. It is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, making it ideal for outdoor activities and swimming. And with its lightweight, non-greasy formula, you won't even notice you're wearing it! With it on, you can feel confident that your skin is covered and protected during your outdoor adventures.

Original Price: Rs. 675 Offer Price: Rs. 574 (as of 18/1/2023 17:00 IST) Buy Now 5. Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen is a lightweight, non-greasy, and highly protective sunscreen that's suitable for all skin types. Its unique formula is made with natural and organic ingredients, providing superior protection against UVA and UVB rays without leaving a white cast. It is enriched with antioxidants to help protect your skin against environmental stressors leaving your skin looking healthier and more radiant. Its hydrating properties and ligh formula help to keep your skin feeling soft and smooth, without clogging pores or leaving a greasy residue. Perfect for sunny days or daily use, it is the ideal solution for protecting your skin from the sun.

Original Price: Rs. 399 Offer Price: Rs. 351 (as of 18/1/2023 17:00 IST) Buy Now 6. Minimalist Sunscreen Cream SPF 50 Minimalist Sunscreen Cream is the absolute choice for those who want to protect their skin from the sun without the added weight of an overly greasy sunscreen. This formula is lightweight and absorbs quickly into the skin, providing an SPF 50 protection without leaving a white cast or greasy residue. It is also fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, making it an ideal choice for those with sensitive skin. With this sunscreen, you can enjoy the sun safely, feeling confident that your skin is well-protected.

Original Price: Rs. 399 Offer Price: Rs. 378 (as of 18/1/2023 17:00 IST) Buy Now 7. Dr. Sheth's Sunscreen SPF 50 Cream with Ceramide & Vitamin C Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen is the superb combination of natural and powerful ingredients for optimal protection against the sun. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula is enriched with ceramides and vitamin C to nourish and protect your skin from damaging UVA and UVB rays. Not to mention, the addition of vitamin C helps to provide antioxidant protection, warding off the signs of aging. Plus, the lightweight formula is easy to apply and absorbs quickly, leaving you with a matte finish that won't feel heavy or greasy on your skin. With its high SPF 50 , you can trust that you're getting the highest level of sun protection available. So welcome that sunshine in your way and trust this sunscreen to keep your skin safe.

Original Price: Rs. 499 Offer Price: Rs. 409 (as of 18/1/2023 17:00 IST) Buy Now 8. RE' EQUIL Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA++++ RE' EQUIL Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen is a revolutionary sunscreen gel that is specifically designed to provide superior protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays. Its unique matte dry touch finish offers an invisible shield from the sun without feeling greasy. Its lightweight formula is non-comedogenic, so it won't clog your pores or cause breakouts. The broad-spectrum protection helps keep your skin safe from damage and premature aging, while the PA++++ rating ensures maximum protection from the sun. This sunscreen gel is perfect for those who are looking for an effective and lightweight solution to protect their skin from the harmful effects of the sun.

Original Price: Rs. 780 Offer Price: Rs. 663 (as of 18/1/2023 17:00 IST) Buy Now 9. UrbanBotanics Advance Ultra Light Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ UrbanBotanics Advance Ultra Light Sunscreen offers superior sun protection without the thick, greasy feel. Its advanced formula is designed to quickly absorb and provide lasting protection against UVA and UVB rays. The lightweight texture won't clog pores nor leave a white cast behind. With added antioxidants and natural extracts, this sunscreen helps to protect and nourish your skin. Suitable for all skin types, this sunscreen can be used by the whole family. Enjoy the sun with the utmost confidence and peace of mind by buying this from the ongoing Amazon sale.

Original Price: Rs. 399 Offer Price: Rs. 310 (as of 18/1/2023 17:00 IST) Buy Now 10. Cetaphil Sun SPF 50 Very High Protection Light Gel Cetaphil Sun SPF 50 Light Gel is your perfect summer companion. The unique antioxidant-rich formula is enriched with vitamin E and aloe vera to soothe and hydrate the skin, and help reduce the signs of premature aging. It is water-resistant and sweat-resistant, making it ideal for outdoor activities. Get superior sun protection with an ultra-light formula that won't clog your pores and won't leave your skin feeling greasy. With an SPF of 50, your skin will be protected from damaging UVA and UVB rays. Enjoy a feeling of freedom with this no white-castformula that doesn’t leave behind any visible residue.

Original Price: Rs. 990 Offer Price: Rs. 884 (as of 18/1/2023 17:00 IST) Buy Now 11. Mamaearth Ultra Light Indian Sunscreen Cream with SPF 50 PA+++ The Mamaearth Sunscreen is an all-in-one solution for sun protection, consisting of natural oils, extracts, and actives that help to nourish and protect the skin. This cream is designed to provide you with an all-day protection against the sun's rays. It is suitable for all skin types and is completely free of parabens, phthalates, synthetic colors, and fragrances. The formula also contains vitamin E, which helps to keep the skin hydrated while providing a long-lasting and protective layer of protection. With this product, you can have complete confidence that your skin remains adequately shielded from the sun's rays.