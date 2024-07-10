Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nita Ambani’s green and blue lehenga saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is iconic and impeccable

The grand wedding festivities surrounding the union of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have kicked off in Mumbai, and today, July 10, marked a special occasion with a special puja ceremony. However, it was none other than the matriarch of the Ambani family, Nita Ambani, whose presence stole the spotlight even before the guests could arrive.

Mrs. Nita Ambani, known for her impeccable fashion sense of style and grace, made a breathtaking entrance that left everyone in awe. Let’s get into the details of her outfit, which might make your jaws drop, too.

Nita Ambani’s stunning saree

The esteemed woman Nita Ambani posed gracefully in front of the gathered media. She showcased a beautiful green and blue lehenga saree from designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla that exuded regal charm. The focal point of her outfit was the blue drape, which was styled in seedha pallu style, where the loose end of the saree is taken from the back to the front over the shoulder, creating a draped effect on the front of the body.

Her blue drape had thick golden borders, delicate sozni embroidery, mirror work, and colorful motifs in a square shape adorned the pallu, adding a vibrant touch to the ensemble. Beneath the drape, Mrs. Ambani wore a striking yellow colored blouse with half sleeves embellished with intricate bead work that shimmered subtly.

Advertisement

In a rich shade of green, the lehenga featured a heavy golden sozni embroidery all over, showcasing meticulous attention to detail. Multicolored tassels detail on the side, which added a playful touch. The combination of green-yellow- and blue created a harmonious color palette and added to her natural grace.

Nita Ambani’s accessories and glam

Her accessories and glam elevated her green and blue lehenga saree to unparalleled heights. Central to her accessories was a magnificent necklace adorned with large silver rocks, exuding opulence and commanding attention.

The matching earrings complemented the necklace perfectly, and her wrists sparkled with similar bangles, completing her ensemble with cohesive and luxurious flair.

Her make-up was impeccably executed with a nude palette that accentuated her features. Mrs. Ambani opted for nude lips. Her eyes were beautifully defined with kohl, and feathered brows added refinement to her look, and blushed cheeks radiated a healthy glow to her face.

Advertisement

To finish her look, the businesswoman styled her hair in a side-parted bun adorned with gajra, symbolizing grace and tradition.

Nita Ambani’s selection of accessories and make-up during the event reflected her flair and comprehension of fashion. All elements, from that bold necklace down to a meticulously picked make-up palette, helped bring out an ageless look, which was sensational, hence reasserting her position as an icon when it comes to style in society as well as high fashion.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Isha's bandhani saree to Shloka’s gamthi lehenga, 5 times when the family embraced tradition with luxury