5 Alia Bhatt blouse designs: From strapless to plunging-neck, everything you need to level up your saree look

When it’s about slaying a saree look, a blouse design always plays a crucial role. Your saree can be worn traditionally with drapes and pallu, but you can still manage to stand out with your unique blouse. From bold designs to elegant cuts, your blouse design has the potential to reflect your fashion sense, and one of the actresses who has been beautifully slaying this blouse design game is our Bollywood diva, Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt’s fashion choices have always been exceptional and that includes her blouse designs. Her versatile picks work best for every type of occasion, right from weddings to parties, and we can’t wait to spill the deets on some of her best options. So, let’s check them out.

1. Alia Bhatt’s strapless blouse

Alia Bhatt slays the wedding guest look while keeping it equally elegant, and bold. For Anant and Radhika’s wedding celebration, the actress made an appearance by donning a beautiful pink saree and pairing it with a strapless blouse. Her blouse was delicately crafted with heavy embellishments, and golden designs that perfectly pulled her whole look together without taking away the limelight of her saree.

Her blouse design is perfect for girls who want to keep their appearance balanced with a traditional and modern vibe.

2. Alia Bhatt in plunging-neck blouse

Alia Bhatt’s glam drama is what we love about her the most. We never knew that a saree can look so good but kudos to her blouse design. It was bold, artistic, and contemporary. The actress was wearing a velvet saree and styled it beautifully with the plunge neck blouse. Complementing the look of her saree, the actress chose a blouse featuring a plunging neckline and traditional motifs. The addition of short sleeves that seamlessly blend into sleeveless details gave the perfect finishing touch to her look.

Glamorously styling it with statement earrings, the actress gave us a perfect cocktail event look to recreate.

3. Alia Bhatt in half-sleeves blouse

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is Chand in her white saree and her elegantly-styled blouse. She was wearing a rich white saree adorned with yellow flowers, and golden lace at the hem, and styled it best with the simple blouse. Her matching white color blouse was designed with half sleeves and a deep neckline that added an understated charm to her appearance.

From her choice of blouse to styling her look with oxidized earrings that were dropping elegantly from her ears. The actress served as a major style inspo showing how a simple blouse design can do wonders when styled right.

4. Alia Bhatt’s velvet blouse

If you’re someone looking for a perfect blouse design to wear on a saree for a haldi function then Alia Bhatt has got you covered. The actress styled her floral embroidery sheer saree with the velvet blouse. Her overall blouse was made of velvet fabric, and elegant gave the glam edge to her appearance with a sleeveless design, and deep neckline, perfect to turn heads at the family function.

Just like her, you can style your look with a choker neckpiece, and traditional earrings without overshadowing the blouse design.

5. Alia Bhatt in silver sleeveless blouse

A saree can be a perfect party outfit, then Alia Bhatt’s silver look is the perfect example of it. The actress wore a beautiful silver saree and paired boldly with the sleeveless blouse. Her bouse was prepared with rich silver fabric and featured sleeveless details and a deep neckline. This blouse was definitely created to highlight her collarbones.

Completing her look with statement oxidized earrings, the actress took her whole saree vibe to a new level.

These 5 Alia Bhatt-inspired blouse designs have everything you need to style your saree. They are bold, elegant, and unique perfect to level up your saree appearance. So, all girls buckle up, save your favorite one and recreate it soon.

