5 hair accessories ideas inspired by Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor

The wedding season is here and let's face it: Every bride wants to feel like a queen on her big day. The wedding lehenga is all shining in the limelight, but we must not forget about one of the unsung heroes of bridal fashion: hair accessories. They are that cherry on top, adding finishing touches to an already gorgeous look and they deserve all the attention.

So, let's dive into the dreamy, surreal world of celebrity-inspired bridal hair accessories that will have you swooning!

Jhoomar

A jhoomar (better known as a passa) is the traditional headpiece for brides who want to blend culture with style. Typically worn on one side of the forehead, it exudes sophistication and grace. A jhoomar can make any bride appear immediately ethereal and royal.

Pair it with a lehenga or an Anarkali, like Disha Patani, with heavy embroidery, gold and silver embellishments, or zari work. Match the jhoomar's details with those of your outfit, and let it rest effortlessly on one side of your head, adding a regal touch to your bridal ensemble.

Paranda

The paranda is a traditional, colorful bridal hair accessory that pairs beautifully with a braid, making it a popular choice for brides seeking a cultural flair in their bridal look. To style it, braid your hair into a neat, traditional plait, and attach the paranda. This decorative tassel, often made of threads, beads, or silk, adds vibrancy to your hairstyle.

Match the paranda to the colors of your bridal ensemble for a cohesive look. It’s ideal for mehendi, sangeet, or even the wedding day, adding a fun and festive flair to your appearance like Janhvi Kapoor.

Pearl studded pins

Pearl-studded hairpins, like the ones Sonam Kapoor wears, are a timeless choice. Understated yet elegant, they complement a variety of hairstyles, from sleek buns to soft waves. These pins add a touch of sophistication and are versatile enough to be reused for future occasions, such as fancy dinners or dates with your partner.

Pearl-studded pins pair beautifully with wedding lehengas, sarees, Anarkali suits, and modern cocktail gowns. Whether you opt for a traditional or contemporary look, these accessories add a refined charm to buns, waves, or half-up styles. They’re perfect for weddings and formal occasions alike.

A floral gajra

The floral gajra, as seen on Deepika Padukone, is a classic hair accessory made of fresh jasmine or roses. It pairs seamlessly with sarees, lehengas, or Anarkali suits. Brides can wear it by wrapping it around a bun for an eternal, romantic touch or weaving it into a braid. This beautiful adornment is ideal for weddings and celebrations, adding a fragrant, natural touch that blends tradition with timeless beauty.

Braid choti

A braid choti like Shanya Kapoor’s can be a traditional statement hair accent that can enhance braided styles, especially on the auspicious occasions of weddings. Usually adorned with ornaments like beads, sequins or zari work, it creates a regal effect along with the length of the braid and can be teamed with a lehenga, sarees, or Anarkali for a striking look full of cultural richness, which will stand out in terms of the elegance and grandeur exhibited.

When it comes to bridal hair accessories, the sky’s the limit. From pearls to flowers, they will lend personality to your look. No matter whether you want sleek modern sophistication or a traditional feel, there is an accessory out there that makes you feel like the best version of yourself. After all, this is your great day, and you deserve to shine: literally!

So, what is your favorite accessory for bridal hair? These gorgeous ones are bound to help you find just what you need in completing the whole wedding look!

