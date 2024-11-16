7 Indian bridal hairstyles that celebrities chose to blend glamor with a twinge of tradition

Weddings are times that whisper the promise of new beginnings. This is precisely why most brides wish to ace their style game as they let their hair down in a marriage of tradition and glamor. Just as you meticulously plan each outfit, the hairdo too demands careful attention. And that’s where Indian bridal hairstyles sported by several celebrities come in!

After all, they feature timeless looks that can elevate your bridal beauty in a matter of minutes while securing your luscious locks and helping you dance the night away fuss-free. Right from bejeweled braids to floral buns, the sky's the limit to the selections you may flaunt on your big day.

So, from Athiya Shetty’s ponytail to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s fish-tail braid dotted with gajras, we present the hottest celebrity hairdos for your choosing:

1. Athiya Shetty’s Half-Up, Half-Down Ponytail

In case you’re hoping for some South Indian bridal hairstyle inspiration, then look no further than Athiya’s chic half-up, half-down ponytail. She chose this hairdo for her mehendi celebration and it was apt because it kept her luscious tresses tucked away behind her ears during and even after the henna application. Such a breezy and casual style is perfect for high-energy celebrations like a haldi, mehendi, or sangeet event, where you’ll have no time to retouch your mane.

You may also adorn your hair with a lovely maang-tika like Athiya Shetty, or even opt for a heavier volume with hair extensions to add length. But be sure to test out your chosen hairdo in advance to ensure that it sits well and is as comfortable as you desire for your big day.

2. Rhea Kapoor’s Pin-Straight Hair with a Pearl Veil

If a no-frills, yet elegant bridal hairdo is what you seek, then let Rhea Kapoor’s straightened hair with a pearl veil enchant you. The film producer and fashion icon flaunted loose locks on her wedding day but artfully elevated the look with a veil from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas that made a stunning style statement.

What’s more is that her dark tresses beautifully offset her off-white chanderi sari. Intriguingly, such a hairdo can work wonders even if you have fine hair, for you can simply add hair extensions for depth and a sleek style.

3. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Gajra Laden Fishtail Braid

This fishtail braid from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s mehendi celebration has our heart for it has a classic charm. Festooned with fragrant gajras, the plait is perfect for temperate weather where you just want a hairstyle that subtly complements your attire but does not steal focus. Additionally, the neat braid brings cooling respite for brides who may be having a summer wedding.

After all, the plait would never let wisps of hair fly toward your face or make you perspire. Her clean center partition also helps sweep the pinned locks toward the back of her head so that the elegant braid flows down her back.. Sonam's garja hairstyle is one of the best Indian bridal hairstyles for all the brides out there.

4. Shibani Dandekar’s Veiled Wavy Locks

Indian-Australian singer & actress, Shibani Dandekar was a beautiful bride clad in scarlet on her wedding day. She opted for loose locks to complement her gorgeous gown. So, her wavy tresses were blown out for a refreshingly modern look and cradled by a lacy red veil. If you sport a similar hairstyle for your nuptials, you may use carefully placed hairpins to keep your locks in place as you sashay down the aisle.

5. Deepika Padukone’s Flower-Adorned Bun

You may not have an idyllic ceremony in Italy like ace actress Deepika Padukone, but you can certainly match her wedding hairdo! She chose a traditional Indian bridal bun hairstyle with her hair in a center partition and a crown of flower buds adorned the bun at the nape of her neck.

Such juda hairstyle let Deepika’s exquisite saree take center stage at her Konkani wedding ceremony while making a statement with the fragrant white blooms.

6. Alia Bhatt’s Elegant Loose Tresses

In case you’re a free-spirited bride who covets an easy-breezy look of understated elegance, then Alia Bhatt’s open hairstyle may be ideal. Stepping away from conventional bridal hairdos, the actress chose a sleek and sophisticated look with her stunning tresses framing her face.

Her Kundan matha patti only elevated the hairdo and may help you keep frizz at bay on your big day. You can also apply a serum or anti-humidity spray to attain her refined and polished look.

7. Kiara Advani’s Messy, Textured Braid

Actress Kiara Advani’s chic and timeless braid is one of the best Indian bridal hairstyles for long hair. Perfect for any season, this messy and textured plait can not only complement your lehenga but also let you focus on your events without having cumbersome stray strands hovering across your face. You may also opt to style the plait with pearls or flowers to make it even more unique!

If you’re gearing up for your own nuptials soon, it would be wise to take a page out of these brides’ lookbooks and prioritize comfort. Simply opt for Indian bridal hairstyles that won’t cramp your style when it comes to your wedding events, be it the roka, haldi, mehendi, sangeet, or shaadi.

The aforementioned styles shall offer you lots of choices with buns, ponytails, and braids that don’t demand regular touch-ups. Instead, they would allow you to be the blushing bride without a care in the world!

