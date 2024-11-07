Bff’s Suhana Khan vs Shanaya Kapoor fashion face-off: who styled Emilio Pucci geometric dress worth Rs 1 Lakh better?

When it comes to Bollywood BFFs, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor always impress us with their outfits. These two consistently deliver stylish looks with ease, but their recent fashion face-off has taken things to a whole new level. The twist? They both chose the same classic dress designed by Emilio Pucci, yet wore it for different occasions on different days. Let’s break down their looks.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan embraced the beach vibes in a stunning long Emilio Pucci dress, effortlessly combining comfort and glamour. The dress, made from luxurious silk crepe de chine, features noodle straps, a deep V-neck, and a relaxed-fit straight silhouette that flows gracefully. Its geometric prints in mauve, green, white, and black truly make it a standout piece, but Suhana’s casual styling elevated it even more.

She paired the dress with sunglasses, allowing the sun-kissed atmosphere to enhance her look. Her hair was styled in a neat middle-part bun, which was both stylish and practical for a day at the beach, keeping her hair off her face. With simple yet striking clean makeup, Suhana embodied chic vacation style without any fuss. The dress comes with a price tag of Rs 1,19,783.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor styled the same Emilio Pucci gown as Suhana, but she brought a more glamorous and sophisticated touch to her look. This version of the gown features a halter neck and a deep V-back, flowing elegantly into a floor-sweeping hem. While the print resembles what Suhana wore, the silhouette elevates the dress. It is perfect for evening wear—ideal for a luxurious dinner date or a fancy evening event rather than daytime occasions.

To enhance her look, Shanaya accessorized with delicate bracelets, a wristwatch, and a simple yet classy pendant necklace. Her makeup was dewy and luminous, highlighting her flushed cheeks, glossy lips, and mascara-laden lashes that drew attention to her eyes. Soft curls added the perfect amount of glamour to the outfit.

With a few styling tweaks, Shanaya achieved a polished, chic, and effortlessly glamorous look, demonstrating how a day dress can be transformed into an evening stunner. Her dress is valued at Rs 1,41,715.

The Emilio Pucci dress is incredibly versatile, and both Suhana and Shanaya Kapoor styled it beautifully for their respective occasions. Suhana’s look is refreshing and casual, perfect for a beach outing on a warm, sunny day, while Shanaya presents a classy and polished dinner glam style, transforming the dress into an elegant evening wear option.

Who’s your pick for the best dress? Suhana’s laid-back beach vibe or Shanaya’s extravagant, sophisticated dinner ensemble? One thing is certain—these two beauty queens know how to make the same piece shine in different ways!

