Sonam Kapoor’s beach outfits: Monokinis to stylish dresses, it’s a masterclass in packing for a holiday with style

When it comes to style, Sonam Kapoor is the undisputed queen and her vacation outfits are no exception. Recently, she shared a series of pictures from her holiday in Maldives and trust us, her vacation wardrobe is packed with everything you need. From stunning monokinis to flowy dresses, Sonam’s wardrobe is a guide to slaying the fashion game. Let’s take a closer look at her outfits.

Monokinis are timeless and Sonam in the pictures can be seen dressed in a black monokini but she spiced it up by throwing on an oversized denim shirt that gave off an effortless cool girl vibe. This outfit is ideal for going from relaxing at the pool to making an unexpected dash to the sandy beaches with ice-cold drinks on offer. The baggy denim shirt not only contributes a more casual vibe but also acts as a fashionable cover-up when one is soaking in the sun.

Sonam Kapoor rocked the vacation looks wearing a pastel pink co-ordinate set over a bold blue bikini. The open-down shirt created an easygoing and relaxed look and allowed the blue bikini to stand out against the calm colors. She kept the accessories to the bare minimum and wore just a locket while her wind swept hair added a touch of carefree vibe. The contrast of delicate pink and bold blue vacation is perfect and Sonam’s relaxed yet refined look proves you can stay comfortable and fashion-forward all at once.

Sonam Kapoor has another stunning vacation look, rocking a brown strapless bikini layered with an olive shrug and paired with matching olive flared bottoms. The earthy tones of her outfit were both grounded and glamorous, making her look stylish. Her accessories tied her whole look together which featured black sunglasses, a jute bag and a thick choker for a bold statement. Her outfit is perfect if you want to ace boho elegance at the beach.

For the next vacation look, Sonam turned up the heat in a striking halter neck gown with a backless design that oozes sophistication. The gown featured a knot detail at the front, adding a playful twist and a small slit that gave it a subtle and sultry touch. She kept her make-up minimal, letting the bold gown take center stage and wore her hair open for a glam vibe. With just a pair of elegant earrings, she completed the look proving the less is more.

For her last vacation look, Sonam Kapoor went all out in a frilly pink Zimmerman dress with ruffle detailing at the front. The pale blush color and soft ruffles exuded fairy tale romance which is ideal for a beach day out.

Sonam added a touch of class and comfort to the ensemble by pairing the dress with classic white Hermes flats which is the epitome of stylish ease. When it comes to relaxing or out and about, it’s clear that Sonam knows how to look graceful in any situation, and this look proves it!

Sonam Kapoor’s outfits are proof that no one does vacation fashion quite like Sonam Kapoor and we’re here for every stylish second of it!