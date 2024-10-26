5 times Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and more showcased that corset and saree can be your perfect Diwali fusion

This Diwali, if you are looking to blend tradition with modern flair, there is a very recent trend in the fashion world that you can also look into. Corset sarees! This contemporary combination not only emphasizes your silhouette but also gives a modern perspective to the classic beauty of a saree. Below are five Bollywood actresses who have carried off a corset with a saree seamlessly and you can take all the inspiration you want for a fashionable and yet culturally festive look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looked breathtaking since she wore a black saree and a floral corset with it. This attire was a lovely mix of traditional and contemporary elements, showcasing her curves beautifully with the addition of flowers. The structured corset emphasized her waist, and she kept her jewelry simple but statement-making; Janhvi Kapoor wore light makeup to bring attention to her outfit instead of her face. One can turn to Janhvi’s outfits to dress up for festive occasions without any hesitation as they make a bold statement!

Suhana Khan

With the festive season right around the corner, Suhana Khan wins the Best-Dressed Award in a stunning red-on-red outfit, embellished with a shiny red corset that was draped with a red saree. This look carries the perfect balance between modern day glamor and traditional elegance, making this outfit perfect not only for all new brides this festive season but for all women who want to wear something bold. The corset adds modern appeal, while the saree maintains the classic appeal, making it the perfect option for festive gatherings.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia sizzled in a spectacular ensemble, pairing a corset with an elegantly draped saree around her arms that focused all attention on the corset. This kind of styling was unique yet worked wonders for her figure as she added a modern edge to the traditional saree. Her red lips and bold red makeup made her look stunning and more vibrant than her fabulous saree. Confidence and striking looks still make Tamannaah Bhatia a great example of how to mix modern styles with a touch of the old to really make her stand out at events!

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was a vision in a contemporary mix satin dhoti draped effortlessly over a strapless corset. The dhoti-saree, showcasing unparalleled craftsmanship, was made more interesting with its innovative pleats. She went on to complete the entire look with a stylish belt to further enhance her waist. This bold outfit both accentuated Alia’s curves in a more modernized way than an ordinary outfit would do. For this Diwali, you can take inspiration from Alia’s fabulous style and embrace an elegant look, making a memorable statement at your festive celebrations.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor looked perfectly stylish in the outfit of a corset saree, where the drape of the saree elegantly fell down from underneath the corset and was resting over her shoulder. This styling option, so innovatively put to use, let the corset be the centerpiece of the attire but gave her saree an eye-catching different look. To level up the saree game in this festive season, follow Kareena's fearless move and try out fresh new styles of draping and letting your outfit shine for its freshness and modern look.

Enjoy this festive season by wearing a corset saree, and don't forget to sew in the personal touch in the celebrations. Inspired by these Bollywood divas, you are all set to shine bright in the Diwali celebrations. Whether you opt for elegance, quirkiness or a blend of both, a corset with a saree is sure to make you stand out. So, get ready to light up the night with your stunning, fusion inspired look.

