7 corset outfits inspired by celebs like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Kiara Advani to serve hot vibes this summer

The fashion world is buzzing with joy over the return of corsets! These form-fitting garments are trending on runways, red carpets and Instagram accounts worldwide. But what exactly is the big deal? For the unversed, in layman’s terms, corsets are like fancy, figure-hugging belts that hug your waist. The shape of the corset gives you a traditional hourglass figure by drawing attention to your curves and by cinching your waist.

Corsets have been a staple for many years, but recently they have made a big comeback in the fashion scene. Bollywood stars are embracing the corset outfits trend wholeheartedly, adding it to their glamorous outfits and casual looks. From top actresses to fashion icons, everyone is channelling their inner diva with this classic piece. If you're considering adding corsets to your wardrobe and need some styling inspiration, here are 7 tips from Bollywood celebrities.

1.Corset with Cargo Pants

Pairing corsets with cargo pants like Tamannaah Bhatia is a fun way of mixing and matching two different styles. The rigid and structured silhouette of the corset paired with the relaxed silhouette of cargo pants will create an interesting contrast.

It's a stylish yet comfortable option for casual outings like shopping, brunch with friends, or a day out exploring the city. You can also wear this outfit for a music festival as your festival ensemble will look stylish thanks to the corset, and the cargo pants have lots of pockets to hold your phone and wallet.

2. Formal Corset look

Corsets are not made just for glam; you can also create a stylish formal look with a corset like Janhvi Kapoor. You can pick a black corset or any sleek corset depending on your preference with structured clean and minimal lines and can layer it with a tailored blazer.

Opt for trousers with a straight or slim fit for a modern silhouette to create a stylish formal look. You can pick simple jewellery such as stud earrings or a delicate necklace to complement the sophisticated vibe of the outfit.

3. Monochrome corset outfit

You can create a monochrome look with white corset and white pants like Samantha and it will look incredibly chic. You can start with white or black corset depending on your choice. Pair the white corset with white pants or you can pair black corset with black pants or black pants with white corset and vice-a-versa to create a seamless monochrome look.

Select a style that suits your body shape, such as high-waisted, straight-leg, wide-leg, or cropped. Whether you're heading to a daytime event, a summer soirée, or a trendy brunch, this monochrome ensemble is guaranteed to make a statement.

4. Corset with denim jeans

For a casual cool look, you can pair a corset with denim jeans like Alia Bhatt that compliments your personal style. Whether it's a classic black corset, a floral-printed one, or a lace-up design, choose one that makes you feel confident and fabulous.

You can pair a corset with skinny jeans, boyfriend jeans or flared jeans and this combination will work for daytime activities and it also strikes the perfect balance between casual and sexy, making it an ideal choice for a dinner date or a night out with your significant other. Add some statement jewellery and a pair of heels to dress up your corset outfits

5.Corset Co-ord set

If you're aiming for a chic and well-coordinated outfit that's also trendy, go for a corset top with a fitted bodice or boning like Kriti Sanon. Look for styles with off-shoulder, strapless, or spaghetti straps and match it with coordinating bottoms.

Choose between a mini skirt, shorts, or trousers to complete the look. A skirt adds a touch of femininity, while shorts give off a more relaxed feel, and trousers offer a classic touch. These outfits are perfect for parties, dinner dates, or special occasions where you want to stand out with your fashion choices. For a more laid-back look, pair them with sneakers or sandals for casual outings.

6. Corset with Latex pants

To achieve a daring and stylish outfit with a corset, consider combining it with latex pants like Kiara. Both pieces make a strong statement on their own. You have the option of selecting a classic black corset, a vibrant coloured one, or a detailed piece with lace or studs. Pair it with high-waisted latex pants for a sophisticated and elongated look, or go for a skinny or leggings style for a more fitted silhouette.

While latex pants are available in various colours, black is a versatile choice that complements almost any corset. Complete your corset outfit with ankle boots featuring chunky heels or platform sandals. For a more polished look, opt for sleek stiletto heels. Remember to keep accessories to a minimum to allow the corset and latex pants to shine.

7. Colour-contrast corset outfit

You can create a colour contrasted look with a corset like Ananya Panday. For example, if you're wearing black flared pants, you could pair them with a vibrant red corset for a bold and striking look. Experiment with contrasting colours that complement each other while making a statement. Choose a corset that cinches your waist and opt for pants that elongate your silhouette. Go for minimalist jewellery such as dainty earrings or a delicate necklace to enhance the outfit without overwhelming it.

In the end, regardless of one’s feelings towards it, the corset outfits have undoubtedly become a significant player in Bollywood’s always changing fashion scene. Therefore, why not give the corset trend a try? You can take a hint from your favourite Bollywood celebs if you're looking to add a touch of old-world glamour to your wardrobe. After all, everything is possible in the world of fashion, and the corset is evidence of that!

