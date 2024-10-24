Tamannaah Bhatia’s outfit ft white blazer and corset can take you from boardroom meetings to red carpet

Last night, October 23, Tamannaah Bhatia wowed us with her fashion statement at an event in Mumbai, and we can’t stop obsessing over her latest look. She arrived like a style queen, wearing an ensemble that included a stunning corset and blazer combo. This was essentially a crash course in how to rock the hottest trend in town. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Tamannaah Bhatia wore a form-fitting boned corset with a round neckline and hemline that accentuated her curves. The paneled detailing added a touch of sophistication. She paired the corset with a sleek white blazer, and the combination of the full sleeves, lapels, flap pockets, and structured shoulders brought a whole new level of chic. This outfit was a power move we didn't know we needed.

To complete her all-white statement, Tamannaah paired the corset with straight-fit wide-leg pants, which not only balanced the fitted top but also added a cool, laid-back vibe to the outfit, giving it a very elegant finish.

The accessories she chose elevated her majestic look. The diva chose white pointed heels that elongated her silhouette and matched her outfit, ensuring that the all-white theme remained intact. She also selected golden hoop earrings that added a hint of glam and drew attention to her face without overpowering the outfit.

Tamannaah's makeup was flawless and breathtaking. She chose rosy shades to enhance her features. A soft blush on her cheeks gave her a fresh and radiant look, which complemented the fitted corset. The nude glossy lips were the perfect finishing touch.

The nude eyeshadow she wore made it easier for her eyes to stand out without looking too loud. A delicate line of fine eyeliner defined her eyes with just the right amount. To finish off the look, she opted for feathered brows, which framed her face and contributed to her polished look.

Tamannaah completed her look with her hair left open, flowing effortlessly around her shoulders. Soft waves add a touch of romance here, doing justice to the very structured pieces around her body and making it look effortlessly chic.

Overall, Tamannaah Bhatia's impeccable fashion choices, her white outfit featuring fitted corset to her tailored blazer and wide-leg pants paired with carefully chosen accessories and flawless makeup, effortlessly exude style and sophistication. Her ability to strike the perfect balance of elegance and trendiness leaves us in awe and eager to emulate her chic looks.

