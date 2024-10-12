Kareena Kapoor Khan in her brown sharara set proves that ethnic wear can be the perfect travel companion

When it comes to Kareena Kapoor Khan, the queen of Bollywood, fashion is never off-duty, even at the Mumbai airport. While many of us opt for sweatpants or leggings, Bebo proved that ethnic wear can be travel-friendly too, and honestly, we are loving the vibe. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

Dressed in a fashionable brown-colored sharara set, Bebo was clearly giving new meaning to the concept of traveling. Say goodbye to your track pants and embrace some ethnic wear. Her ensemble featured a long brown-colored full-sleeve kurta enhanced with playfully designed circular prints. This was teamed up with flared sharara pants in the same print, making Kareena’s set well-coordinated and very comfy—perfect for traveling in style. But she didn’t stop there!

To add a touch of color to her neutral hues, she complimented her outfit with a stunning green dupatta worn around her neck, thereby completing the look with a vivid splash of freshness. The green and brown combination is something we didn’t know we needed in our travel wardrobe. The overall ensemble possessed an ideal balance of elegance and comfort, proving to us that even ethnic wear can be a perfect travel companion.

However, it is evident that no look of Bebo's is complete without the appropriate add-ons. The actress paired her outfit with black oversized sunglasses, a must-have for any airport diva. She even decked herself out with golden earrings, rings, and a wristwatch, managing to mix comfort and glamour effortlessly. And for that ultimate desi vibe, Kareena opted for jutis, proving that flats can be just as fashionable as heels and it also finished her airport outfit.

Advertisement

As usual, she kept her makeup to a bare minimum, but it was done to perfection. She chose a brown lip color to match her attire, added a small bindi for that traditional touch, and completed her look with her hair neatly packed into a sleek bun. The entire get-up was chic and classy without sacrificing the practicality needed for traveling.

Well, the next time you're headed to the airport, tap into your inner Kareena Kapoor. Pull that sharara set out, grab your oversized sunglasses, slip on soft and comfortable jutis, and walk through the terminal like it's your runway.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor looks all things regal in a beautifully draped and pleated vintage Banarasi saree and we LOVE it