Janhvi Kapoor’s beige dress worth Rs 81,979 is perfect to step into the party season in style

Take a break if you think the party season is all about sequins and glamour. Janhvi Kapoor attended a beauty event today, 25th October, and showed us how to be fashionable without overdoing it. She sported a stunning beige shirt dress that perfectly captures the essence of elegance. Now, let’s dive into the specifics of her outfit.

The elegant beauty event was attended by Janhvi, and she chose a dress from the brand Jacquemus. Her beige shirt dress features a form-fitting mini design that hugs her body in all the right places. There is a rounded waist at the top, creating a flattering silhouette that emphasizes her beautiful hourglass figure. The boat-shaped neckline is a classy addition that enhances her collarbones, while the broad, rounded sleeves offer an easy yet stylish look—after all, who doesn’t love a fashionable dress with comfort?

The dress is accentuated by the playful “J”-shaped patch pocket, a signature of Jacquemus' style. The yoke just under the bust adds structure to the dress, while the square-shaped cuff with a button gives it a tailored appearance that elevates the overall look. And of course, the side slits are just the right amount of alluring, keeping everything else classy! Her dress makes a statement, priced at ₹81,979.

Janhvi opted for sleek black heels that complemented the dress well and added an edgy element to her otherwise simple look. The small stud earrings were just the right size, adding a touch of shine to her look without being too much. She also wore an elegant, eye-catching ring and carried a Loro Piana purse—what about it! The elegant piece not only pairs well with the party outfit but also brings extra oomph to her overall look.

When it came to makeup, Janhvi kept things refreshingly minimal. The warmth of her glossy brown lips blended well with the tones of her dress. Her blushed cheeks gave her a dazzling, healthy glow. The on-fleek eyeliner brought attention to her eyes, while nude eyeshadow created a soft and inviting look. Mascara-laden lashes completed the look, adding drama and definition to her captivating gaze.

Janhvi decided to keep her hair side-parted, with loose curls cascading down her shoulder in an easy yet stunning way. This hairstyle added allure to her overall beauty and enhanced her fresh look, making it seem as if she had just stepped out of a magazine.

Janhvi Kapoor accentuated her flawless makeup with stylish ornaments to demonstrate just how one can nail the chic look effortlessly. Picking subtle yet striking elements, she achieved a versatile look perfect for almost any situation—especially with the party season upon us.

