6 times Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' uber-cool style statement screamed couple goals

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are more than just a Hollywood power couple; they are a fashion force that inspires us every time they step out. From red carpet appearances to laidback ensembles, the stylish duo consistently set trends and redefine style. Be it in a stylish western wear outfit, or rocking a desi attire, their versatility when it comes to fashion is a testament to their fashion chemistry.

Nick Jonas is Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Love Bug’ and when together, they both complement each other’s style to the point. Be it at red carpet events, weddings, or as they chill while vacationing together, these two make each other look effortlessly stylish. With a combined aura of confidence and charisma, Chopra and Jonas have solidified their status as one of the most stylish couples in the world. So, we have 6 impeccable looks that prove that this stylish couple is versatile and fearless when it comes to fashion.

1. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' couple style is a blend of chic and suave

Arriving hand in hand at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala event, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made quite an entry. The two turned heads for all the right reasons and made sure their ensembles were the talk of the town.

For the event, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress wore a custom-made ensemble by Delhi-based designer Amit Aggarwal. According to Ami Patel, the actress' stylist, the two-piece ensemble that Priyanka wore was made out of a 60-year-old vintage Banarasi brocade saree. Adding a touch of edginess, the outfit featured a thigh-high slit wrap-around style skirt which was paired with a sequin sheet holographic bustier.

On the other hand, the Jonas Brother’s lead singer AKA Nick Jiju was seen sporting a deep blue velvet jacket paired with a dark blue shirt and pants. The outfit was from the shelves of Manish Malhotra and showcased a monotone floral embroidery on the sleeves. Nick added a statement silver broach to the outfit which tied the look together.

2. Priyanka and Nick exude desi Barbie-Ken vibes for the Ambani wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas embraced traditional outfits for Anant and Radhika’s wedding. For the occasion, Chopra opted for a stunning yellow lehenga from the Tarun Tahiliani couture. The lehenga featured a racy blouse with a plunging neckline paired with a flared lehenga skirt and a sheer pleated dupatta over the shoulder. With embellished crystals and intricate beading on her outfit, Priyanka decided to jazz her look further with a bedazzling Bulgari necklace and matching earrings.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jonas opted for an alluring pink Sabyasachi sherwani set. The ensemble featured a pink knee-hitting bandhgala with matching pants and shoes. He looked exceptionally stylish as he accompanied his wife oozing desi charm. Nick accessorized his outfit with a Richard Mille watch and a golden rose broach to amp up his look further.

3. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas matched outfits with daughter Malti for Holi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, Nick Jonas celebrated Holi in India this year. The duo dropped a series of pictures from the Holi party they hosted with their little one Malti Marie. But what caught our attention was that Priyank and Nick matched their all-white outfits with their 22-year-old and they all looked adorable.

Priyanka was dressed in a stunning kurta and palazzo set with a sheer white dupatta with embossed floral motifs. Nick, on the other hand, was in a matching short chikankari kurta and pants. Malti coordinated with her parents, in a similar embroidered kurta pajama set which she styled with a pair of white Crocs.

4. Stylish Jonas couple channel ‘Vacation Eyes’ in casual yet chic outfits

Dropping a series of vacation pictures of her 41st birthday celebration and beach holiday, Priyanka and Nick spent some quality and laid-back time whilst staying at the top of their fashion game. Sporting a stunning high-cut gingham bikini, PC was spotted sitting on Nick’s lap, casually posing and looking her best.

The bikini set featured a scoop-neck top and high-cut, high-waisted bottoms, which The Sky Is Pink star paired with a couple of stacked necklaces. With wet tousled hair, she styled her outfit with a pair of oversized white sunglasses. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas wore a casual cutoff t-shirt, leopard-print swim shorts, and a backward baseball hat.

5. Priyanka goes bold with a sheer gown while Nick goes a classic route for NMACC launch party

For the NMACC launch party, the power couple Nickyanka opted for the chic route and dazzled the red carpet like never before. Priyanka was seen donning a gorgeous Elie Saab couture that brought out her oomph factor. This nude-colored strapless gown and a matching ruffle cape were from the label’s Fall Winter 2022 Couture collection. Framing the top half of her body with cascading floral petals. The dramatic nude-hued ensemble featured a heavily bedazzled bodice and a completely sheer skirt that swept the floor and made PC look stylishly striking.

On the other hand, Nick let his darling wifey take center stage with her gorgeous gown and went the classic way of wearing an all-black ensemble. He opted for a lace t-shirt that gave a flamboyant touch to his look, while the black blazer added a dash of chicness to the look.

6. Desi with a dash of edginess - Priyank and Nick celebrate Diwali in style

Celebrating their daughter's first Diwali in style, Priyanka and Nick twinned in a similar color palette. Priyanka Chopra Jonas shone brightly for the Diwali puja in a stunning ivory-themed co-ord set by Falguni Shane Peacock. The co-ord set featured a shiny gold trim that complemented the fashionable lead’s beaded gold top. She styled her look with gold and diamond chandelier earrings, a single-strand gold necklace, and a pink rose pinned to her low bun, which highlighted her rosy-hued lipstick.

Nick wore a matching ivory kurta and pajama with floral embroidery around the neckline. He held their adorable daughter who also matched the ivory theme with her cutesy lehenga and styled it with a bindi, and hairband.

Whether it is Priyanka Chopra's dazzling sarees paired with Nick Jonas's classic suits or their matching monochrome looks, this stylish couple always manages to make a statement. Their fashion journey is certainly marked by bold choices and impeccable coordination. Which of these 6 looks did you like the most? Comment down below and let us know your opinion.

