5 co-ord sets of Priyanka Chopra Jonas that pass the vibe check for effortless monsoon style

By Ruhi Shah
Published on Jul 30, 2024
Priyanka Chopra's 5 comfy co-ord sets (PC: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram)

Comfy co-ord sets are an absolute monsoon staple! Think light fabrics and cozy layers that feel like a warm hug in the gloomy weather. It’s a no-brainer that when it comes to putting together a look in a jiffy and super convenient for rainy days, co-ord sets are it! So, if you’re on a hunt for the chicest co-ords, who better to take inspiration from than our favorite jet-setting diva Priyanka Chopra? 

Always on the go, her collection of co-ords is super trendy yet comfortable. Whether you are catching a flight or hanging out at home with your favorite playlist, PeeCee’s co-ords will give you total comfort without compromising on style. So, here’s our list of 5 co-ord sets from Priyanka’s closet you should add to your everyday wardrobe. 

Priyanka picks a menswear satin tracksuit in purple for a cruise getaway 

Priyanka Chopra's 5 comfy co-ord sets (PC: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram)

For whale watching with her family, the Citadel star wore a shiny purple tracksuit in luxe satin. Taken from the shelves of menswear label Ernest W. Baker, her jewel-tone tracks come with slim-fit pants with black piping and a matching jacket with a striped collar and an embroidered logo detail. 

Priyanka kept her jacket open to flaunt a cropped black tank top underneath. Sticking to the tracksuit’s color story, she accessorized with a pair of black sunnies and a Balmain baseball cap, completing her accessory game with gold hoop earrings. 

Hair twisted into a low bun, Priyanka finished her casual-chic outfit with a subtle sheen of lip balm. The diva even coordinated with her adorable daughter, who wore a purple floral outfit. 

PeeCee wore a ribbed light-grey co-ord set to celebrate her birthday 

Priyanka Chopra's 5 comfy co-ord sets (PC: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram)

Priyanka kept her birthday celebrations humble and low-key, as she shared candid images in a light-grey loungewear. Surrounded by gifts and balloons, she looked effortlessly gorgeous in a loose-fit long-sleeved ribbed sweater with a closed round neckline, and matching slim-fit pants. 

She kept her hair side-swept and sported a flawless no-makeup look. Dainty rings shined on her fingers and she wore black slip-on Puma shoes. With this carefree birthday ensemble, Priyanka proved that substance matters more than style. 

Priyanka enjoys a city sunset in an off-white cropped sweatshirt and shorts set

Priyanka Chopra's 5 comfy co-ord sets (PC: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram)

Priyanka wore an off-white co-ord set to bask in the golden hour. Her set consists of an oversized and cropped sweatshirt with long sleeves that she had ruched up, and matching high-waisted shorts with a drawstring detail. 

The Love Again star went barefoot and sported a messy bun with centre-parted bangs, once more opting for a natural no-makeup look. A pair of dark-tinted sunnies completed her easy-breezy outfit.

Priyanka wears a sporty-chic co-ord to share a moonlit moment with her daughter

Priyanka Chopra's 5 comfy co-ord sets (PC: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram)

While hunting for the supermoon with her daughter, Priyanka served mother goals in an off-white monochromatic co-ord. The set comes with a sporty racerback top, relaxed pants, and a longline oversized hoodie that Priyanka wore off the shoulder. 

She had her hair in a fuzz-free updo, while a pair of large hoop earrings shined under the moon. Crisp white sneakers completed her athleisure-inspired ensemble. 

Priyanka elevated her white linen co-ord with statement accessories for a boujee fit

Priyanka Chopra's 5 comfy co-ord sets (PC: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram)

To spend some time in nature, Priyanka chose a co-ord in shades of soothing white. She wore an off-white linen set made of a relaxed shirt over a white tank top, paired with matching linen ankle-length pants. 

The leading lady of The Sky is Pink amped up her off-duty ensemble with chunky gold accessories, which included a bracelet, wristwatch, matching rings, and hoop earrings. A pair of oversized square-frame sunglasses and white block-heel sandals completed her attire.  

Finally, Priyanka sported soft, barely-there makeup and a voluminous beachy half-up hairstyle to balance out her lowkey glam, white-on-white co-ord set.

From bright satin loungewear to monochromatic sets, PeeCee puts comfort first and rocks each outfit with confident ease. Travel-friendly and made for laid-back days, these 5 Priyanka Chopra-approved co-ords are the ultimate vibe for the season.

Which co-ord set of Priyanka you would love to recreate? Share your favorite in the comment section.

