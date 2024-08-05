7 Disco outfits inspired by celebs like Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor to dance the night away in style

As party season kicks off, the thrill of receiving a disco party invitation is often rivaled only by the excitement of picking out the perfect party dress. Getting dressed up for a disco night isn’t just about indulging in glamor—it’s a sartorial necessity that ensures you make a dazzling impression.

Whether you are gearing up for dancing or simply enjoying the festive vibes, having at least one standout dress in your wardrobe is a must. So, if you have a disco party invite scheduled, here are 7 best outfits inspired by celebs that will keep you shining all night.

7 disco outfits inspired by celebs

A shiny jumpsuit

A shiny jumpsuit like Ananya Panday's is a fantastic disco outfit. Opt for a glossy or metallic-finish jumpsuit that will catch and reflect light, making you stand out on the dance floor. A jumpsuit will also provide you with a sleek, cohesive look without needing separate pieces.

Choose a jumpsuit with exciting details like a cinched waist, dramatic waist, or halter neckline to enhance the glamor. Keep accessories minimal, like statement earrings or a matching hairband.

A sequin dress

When it comes to disco outfits, sequins are the ultimate choice. They are ideal for a night out on the dance floor. Opt for a dress adorned with sequins head to toe like Alia Bhatt or a design that features sequins in strategic places to create an effect. A sequin mini dress or midi dress can work the best.

Go for classics like metallics like gold or silver, but you can also explore colors like red, blue, or brown. For makeup, go glamorous and choose options like bold lip color, highlighter, and eyeshadow, and opt for minimal accessories.

Metallic pants

Metallic pants and tops like Shraddha Kapoor can create a stunning look for a disco night. Pick metallic pants and pair them with a fitted crop top, black shirt or bodysuit to make a balanced silhouette. You can also opt for a loose top to create a relaxed vibe.

A cropped blazer or metallic jacket is the best layering option. With minimalist jewelry, platform heels and neutral heels, you can create a perfect disco outfit.

A fringe dress

The playful and dynamic nature of fringe dresses can make you the star of the evening and make them ideal disco outfits. Pick a fringe dress that compliments your body. A fitted bodice or flared skirt with cascading fringe can be stylish.

Go for colors like silver, golden, and black, and you can also pick bright colors like pink, like Samantha. A sleek, understated clutch, metallic heels, and minimal jewelry can complete your look. Go for dramatic makeup.

A shimmery skirt with bow top

For a disco night, shimmer and shine are the key, and a shimmery skirt with a bow top like Janhvi Kapoor is sure to make you look stylish on the dance floor. Choose a skirt that fits well, like a high-waisted pencil, a-line, or mini skirt with shimmering details.

Further, select a bow top with a large bow or relaxed bow complements the skirt. With outfits already flashy, keep jewelry minimal. Go for heels with shimmery accents. You can also add a bow clip to your hair to balance the playfulness of the outfit.

A glam cut-out dress

A cut-out dress is a bold and stylish disco outfit. Opt for dresses with cut-outs that enhance your best features. Common placement of cut-outs includes the waist, back, or sides, like Kiara Advani. You can opt for statement jewelry like stacked bracelets or statement earrings.

For layering, you can go for a cropped blazer or light jacket that won’t detract from the dress. Pair it with high heels or strappy sandals in nude or black shades.

Shimmery pants and crop top

Shimmery pants paired with crop tops like Shilpa Shetty are a disco outfit that can help you stand out on the dance floor while making you look stylish and comfortable. Go for pants with a high-waisted, bell bottom pants or wide-leg style, and ensure the shimmer is evenly distributed.

Select a crop top in a fitted, off-shoulder, or even embellished style that works well. Pair it with high heels or strappy sandals that match the shimmer of the pants. A delicate bracelet or sleek clutch can finish the look.

A disco night is quite a special occasion, and thus, choosing the right party dress remains a combination of glamor, fashionable taste, and comfort. Sequins, lamé fabrics, and proper-fitting outfits are part of the glamour that will make you appear and feel your best.

Accompany your disco outfits with a burst of accessories, and do not forget to do your makeup and hairstyle. With these tips, you will be the eye-catcher and enjoy the night dancing. Here’s to a fabulous party season!