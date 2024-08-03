Shraddha Kapoor maintains her IT girl status in red embroidered strapless top, black trousers and we’re here for it

As Shraddha Kapoor starts promoting her upcoming highly-awaited movie Stree 2 with a bang, she is captivating the public with not only her performance but also her stylish looks. Her promotional tour has proved to be a fashion spectacle, going out in thoughtfully curated ensembles and leaving a statement.

And if there’s one color that shows up almost every time, then it has to be red—each outfit is enhanced by this shade to give a bonus portion of sophistication and the latest look is still the same.

Shraddha Kapoor’s latest outfit

Shraddha Kapoor’s latest outfit featured a vibrant strapless crop top adorned with intricate mirror work and detailed red and black embroidery. The mirror work added a touch of bling, while the top introduced a layer of texture. The strapless design highlighted her toned shoulders and decolletage, making it a bold and fashionable choice.

To balance the boldness of the red top, the actress paired it with black trousers that offered a relaxed and stylish contrast. The trousers come with an elasticated waistband, ensuring a comfortable fit and elasticated cuffed hem provided a tapered look. The red and black color combination enhanced her overall look.

Shraddha Kapoor’s glam and accessories

For accessories, the actress chose pieces from her own brand, Palmonas. Her choice of silver jewelry included multiple finger rings, a chic choker that complemented the neckline of a strapless top and a delicate nose ring. All the pieces added sparkle to her overall look.

Her make-up was meticulously done to enhance the look. her glossy lips provided shine while mascara-laden lashes and eyes added drama. Her cheeks were highlighted with blush and a touch of highlighter, giving a radiant glow. She styled her hair loose in side-parted waves, completing her look.

Shraddha Kapoor in a red top and trousers once again reinforced her status as a fashion icon and proved that she’s truly a trendsetter.

