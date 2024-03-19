Shilpa Shetty Kundra always goes above and beyond to serve fashion fierceness with her unique and sassy sense of style. The incomparable outfits that she wears inspire modern fashionistas around the globe. The actress recently cemented her fashion icon status by opting for a classy black gown for the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2024.

The Sukhee actress’ black gown was just perfect. It looked fabulous on the diva. Hers was hands down, one of the best outfits of the night. So, why don’t we zoom in to better understand Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s unique OOTN?

What was Shilpa Shetty Kundra wearing to the awards night?

The Hungama 2 actress always wears the most stylish outfits, and her head-to-toe black fashion statement from the star-studded awards night was all things unique and incomparable. She turned heads by donning an archival Mugler co-ord set that looked sincerely glamorous.

Her set featured a backless full-sleeve cropped top with shoulder pads that gave her stylish co-ord set a rather formal appeal. The midriff-baring short top helped the diva flaunt her well-toned figure, making us fall head-over-heels. The fitted silhouette of the gown also accentuated her curves perfectly.

Further, the Dhadkan actress paired this classy top with a matching floor-length skirt that looked hotter than ever. The statement-worthy piece also had stylish cut-outs on both sides of her hips. Structured see-through pieces were added to give the skirt a unique twist. They mimicked the style of the shoulder pads. The form-fitting silhouette of the long skirt was just spectacular as it enhanced the diva’s outfit.

The chic skirt also had asymmetrical edges and an extension that trailed behind the fashionista as a train as she walked ahead with grace and confidence, giving her OOTN a sophisticated and elegant twist. The unique style of the outfit was just perfection, and we’re totally obsessed. The diva’s head-to-toe black ensemble serves Maleficent vibes with her classy outfit. The diva’s classy outfit makes her look like the Indian version of the character.

How did Shilpa Shetty Kundra accessorize her all-black outfit?

Shilpa completed her all-black ensemble with matching black pumps with a pointed-toe design. These classy heels gave her OOTN a rather well-thought-out appeal. She also kept things minimalistic when it came to her accessory choices for this outfit. This list included black street-style hoop earrings and matching statement rings— A wise choice!

The diva also chose to leave her dark tresses open and style them into a sleek and straight look with a back-combed style. This allowed for her hair to beautifully cascade down her back and shoulders while framing her face to sheer perfection. This ended up adding to the actress' overall sassy aesthetic, as well.

And lastly, let’s not forget to mention her breathtaking makeup look with a dewy base. Her dramatic eyes with metallic brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and volumizing mascara added a touch of sass to the look. The heavily blushed, baked, and highlighted cheeks were also fabulous. However, her perfect glossy nude lipstick takes the crown for this one. The diva’s OOTN was a slice of artistic heaven.

So, what did you think of Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s OOTN? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

