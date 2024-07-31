Kiara Advani is the coolest birthday girl in town in her classic white dress with frill accents

Today, 31st July, is the birthday of Bollywood’s favorite actress Kiara Advani and her special day was as royal and sparkling as her. The celebrations started with a midnight party surrounded by family and close friends, hence setting the tone for a beautiful day ahead.

Kiara’s husband, Sidharth Malhotra wished his wife on her birthday through social media with a beautiful message. The post included a cute picture of Kiara from the celebrations, thus, enabling fans to see a glimpse of the birthday dress. It is about time we zoom into her stylish birthday fit.

Kiara Advani’s birthday outfit

Kiara Advani’s birthday celebration was nothing short of spectacular, and the outfit she wore is a testimony to the fact that the diva has great taste in fashion. For her special day, Kiara wore a chic and classy white shirt dress.

The dress featured a button-down front, adding a classic touch. The structured collars and full sleeves enhanced the suave appeal of the dress. What truly set the dress apart was its pleated bodice, which added a subtle texture and interest.

The dress flowed down to her thighs, and the bottom showcased delightful frilled accents that gave a playful and feminine touch to her overall appearance. The combination of frills and structured elements balanced the overall outfit.

Kiara Advani’s accessories and glam

In terms of accessories, the Kabir Singh actress kept things sleek and minimal. She adorned herself with a delicate choker and tiny stud earrings, allowing her outfit to be the main focus.

For make-up, she opted for a minimal and refined look. Her smokey eyes paired with mascara-laden lashes and arched brows looked all things dreamy. The rest of the make-up was kept subtle with her natural glow. Her middle-parted hair was styled to perfection.

But perhaps, the most striking accessory of all was Kiara’s bright smile, which radiated joy and warmth. We can't wait to see what films and fashions Kiara has in store for us as she turns a year old. But, for now, we just want to wish the diva a very happy birthday.

