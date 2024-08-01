Samantha Ruth Prabhu elevates black jumpsuit with a corset belt, giving classic look a refreshing upgrade

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is renowned for her stellar performances is now rising high in Bollywood. Following her acclaimed role in The Family Man, Samantha is gearing up for her next big project alongside Varun Dhawan, Citadel: Honney Bunny to be released on Prime Video.

However, today, August 1st, at the teaser launch event, she was there and not just the teaser got the attention of the audience, but Samantha’s fashion statement.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu may be on vacation or maybe going to a fancy event, but she is always a standout with her fashion statements and leaves a long impression and today was no different. Let’s take a closer look at her latest OOTD.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest outfit

For the occasion, the Theri actress opted for a stunning black jumpsuit that carried the perfect balance of chic and glamor. Her jumpsuit came with a sleek and tailored design that highlighted her elegant silhouette. Her jumpsuit featured a corset bodice which not only accentuated her waist but also added a touch of structured element.

The corset bodice boasted a sweetheart neckline and wide straps. Thin straps emerging from the wide straps created a layered effect. The jumpsuit’s long silhouette with wide-leg detailing further contributed to its bold appearance, offering a flattering and elongated silhouette.

What truly set her look apart was the addition of a black corset belt. The accessory gave the jumpsuit an edgy and modern twist, accentuating her waist and also adding a stylish touch.

Samantha’s accessories and glam

Her accessories were minimal yet impactful, featuring silver earrings and silver full-finger rings. In terms of make-up, the actress opted for a dramatic black smokey eye, enhanced with mascara-laden lashes that made her eyes pop.

She balanced her bold eye make-up with a nude lip and blushed cheeks. Her brows were neatly defined, and her hair was styled in a messy bun with curtain bangs and face-framing strands.

Samantha with her latest appearance once again solidified her status as a fashion icon in both South Indian and Bollywood circles.

