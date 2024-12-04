Aditi Rao Hydari’s black waistcoat and wide-leg pants are the perfect choice for ruling casual fridays at office with style

Aditi Rao Hydari always gets it right when it comes to effortless style. The actress walked her way into fashion-forward hearts in an all-black ensemble that screams business but makes it chic! Aditi opted for a classic black waistcoat with wide-leg pants that brought just the right amount of boss-lady energy. Let us take a closer look at her outfit.

Aditi chose to wear a black sleeveless waistcoat that added a very distinct touch to her attire. The V-neckline is sharp, and it is buttoned at the front to lend a sense of classic charm. But it is the asymmetric hemline and functional pockets that really make this waistcoat stand out, adding that edge to the modern yet stylish look. She paired it with black flared pants, and this outfit just screams power while maintaining an easy vibe. The flared pants elongated her legs and created a breezy feeling in the outfit—just perfect for those days when one wants to look like a boss and not break a sweat.

To complete the look, Aditi kept her accessories understated but still impactful. She opted for black heels that ultimately made her legs look longer and added that final touch of sophistication. A golden wristwatch and matching golden earrings were the perfect accents to bring warmth against the all-black palette.

Advertisement

The Heeramandi actress kept her makeup straightforward, and we are absolutely in love with how she effortlessly achieved that "flawlessly chic" vibe. Her contoured cheeks beautifully showcased her stunning bone structure. With mascara enhancing her eyes and a subtle nude pink lipstick adding a delicate, feminine flair, her look was perfectly polished. The tousled waves gave her a relaxed yet completely composed appearance.

The lovely black outfit worn by Aditi Rao Hydari is completely versatile for various occasions. It would highlight the professional setting of a meeting or presentation, balancing authority and style. The chicness can be enjoyed on casual Fridays at the office while projecting an image that is relaxed yet polished. For a night out with friends, you can swap in a bold lip and statement accessories. This look would also work beautifully for brunch dates or even a day out when you want to look put-together without trying too hard.

Advertisement

Aditi Rao Hydari's black sleeveless waistcoat and flared pants combination proves that simple doesn't have to be boring. Given the right mix of classic and contemporary elements in this outfit, it makes for an excellent choice for any woman wishing to create a chic statement—indoors or out.

ALSO READ: 5 times Aditi Rao Hydari flaunted her love for ethnic outfits that exuded elegance and grace