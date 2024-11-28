Aditi Rao Hydari shows how to rock Mumbai winter fashion with yellow top, wide-legged jeans, and Rs. 3,65,424 YSL bag

Well, we can say one thing about Aditi Rao Hydari, her effortless charm can even turn a simple salon visit into a fashion moment! Today, 28th November, while coming out of the salon, Aditi showed us how to perfect a casual yet chic outfit with her yellow top and jeans combo. Wearing this, she has given us the best inspiration for a quick trip to the salon and a quick coffee run across town. Let us take a closer look at her ensemble.

Aditi kept it vibrant and fresh with full sleeves and a classic crew neck top. What appeals to us about this top is how casually she pushed the sleeves back for that easy-going vibe. Color, of course, is everything: it is not only lively but also bright enough to make you feel warm in the winter sun. It's a good choice for salon appointment days or a quick walk through the cafe.

What completed Aditi’s outfit? The wide-leg denim jeans! Not only do they look ridiculously comfy, but also have that laid-back chic factor that makes them a winner for any errand-filled day. They strike a perfect balance of fun and effortless sophistication when combined with a yellow top.

the Heeramandi actress went minimal with all her accessories, including this great flip-flop pair because who said one couldn't be comfortable yet stylish? Her cat-eye-tinted sunglasses gave her a hint of cool, just enough to spice up her casual look. But her Rs. 365,424 black YSL bag is simply remarkable. An expensive but sleek and sophisticated luxury bag that gave her casual ensemble an extra touch of class.

Advertisement

Aditi Rao Hydari just kept her look at a minimum with a nude palette of makeup, making use of soft, natural shades that provided a gentle emphasis to her features instead of weighing down the look. Her hair was done in a half ponytail, leaving the rest of the strands free to flow effortlessly to match the relaxed vibe of the outfit.

Aditi's closet is the perfect example of less being more. It's all about simplicity-a bright, bold top, comfy jeans, a few accessories, and a fresh beauty the perfect combination for any busy day when you just need something quick and stylish without overthinking it.

Aditi's style is one amazing formula for that easy, chic look. Just add a splash of color, throw on some relaxed denim, simple accessories, and fresh beauty. What could be an easier and ultimate casual look!

ALSO READ: 5 times Aditi Rao Hydari flaunted her love for ethnic outfits that exuded elegance and grace