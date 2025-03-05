Dhadkan star Shilpa Shetty’s ₹99K Miu Miu knit top adds a bold edge to her all-black dinner look with a sleek blazer and wide-leg jeans

The fitness star Shilpa Shetty’s fashion game is a whole mood, and trust us, it’s never boring. Whether it’s a six-yard drape or power suits exuding boss-babe vibes, the actress manages to make a style statement with every appearance. Talking about her look from last night, the style icon had a fun time dining with her sister and friends, looking effortlessly cool in a black blazer and a bold inner. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble!

For her dinner date with her sister and friends, Shilpa Shetty chose to go all-black with a chic three-piece ensemble. As a base, the actress wore a black cropped knit top from the renowned brand Miu Miu, priced at approximately Rs 99K. The fitted bodice hugged her figure closely, adding a bold touch to her appearance. To add a hint of formality, she layered it with a black blazer. The full sleeves and open front allowed a glimpse of her innerwear, serving just the right inspiration for a bold yet formal statement.

For the bottoms, she opted for black casual jeans with a tailored fit and a wide silhouette at the hem. Her choice of jeans is the ultimate savior for every college girl looking to keep their style game on point.

The Dhadkan actress elevated her ensemble with statement accessories. She adorned her ears with oversized stud earrings, which were clearly visible through her neatly styled hair. Though she left her hair open, she parted it to the side, tucking one side behind her ear, perfectly highlighting her sharp facial features.

Moving towards her makeup, it screamed nothing but boldness. She enhanced her beauty with a subtle yet perfectly toned base, her expressive eyes featured a touch of allure with black smokey eyeshadow, blush accentuating her cheekbones, and a nude lipstick shade adding the final touch.

Her footwear choice? Black stilettos—flawlessly striking the balance between bold and elegant.

Shilpa Shetty’s fashion has been constantly evolving, proving she’s not someone who sticks to the usual styles. And concluding her date night look, the actress nailed it with her grace, confidence, and, of course, a well-curated ensemble.

What are your thoughts on Shilpa Shetty’s look? Let us know in the comments below!