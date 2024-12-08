Shilpa Shetty in a white & blue combination outfit, 90s special sunglasses and DIOR bag is all things Gen Z

The ‘90s star—Shilpa Shetty’s fashion choices are never outdated. The actress likes to experiment with her style and leave us in awe with each of her appearances. Lately, what caught our attention was her blue and white combination outfit, which was just iconic and vintage. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

For an outing with her daughter and sister Shamita Shetty, the actress stepped out in a white and blue outfit that was so Gen-Z-approved. Her top had off-shoulder details on one side, puff sleeves, and slightly unpolished fabric, making it the right choice for running errands. The best part of her look was that she didn’t let her top loose from ends and decided to tuck in her bottoms.

For the bottom, Shilpa Shetty relieved some retro vibes with her bell-bottom jeans. For the classic white and blue duo, the actress opted for blue jeans with a high-on waist, cinched at the thighs, and flowy at the ends; her pair of jeans was the right choice.

Shilpa’s accessories were the best part of her appearance. The Dhadkan actress styled her look with a layered neckpiece, wherein one piece featured a gold coin pendant, adding a unique flair. Moreover, as a practical touch, she wore a watch that was indeed a statement piece. Also, she added an oomph factor to her look with those unique sunglasses that take us back to the 90s era.

She didn’t stop at sunglasses but gave a glam edge to her look with the brown DIOR bag that was not only limited to style but also added a more practical touch, perfect for a regular outing with a bit of style.

The Nikamma actress’s makeup game was an absolute perfection. She enhanced her overall appearance with a natural base and topped it off with perfectly blended blush, defined brows, and nude lipstick. Her makeup perfectly highlighted her facial features, making it difficult to stop adoring this beauty.

To keep her hair away from her face and let it flow naturally, the actress decided to style it with loose waves. All she did was add loose waves to her hair strands and keep them in a side partition. Her choice of hairstyle was ideal to add volume to her hair.

At last, for a comfortable move, she decided to complete her look with the white slip-ons that perfectly blend comfort and style.

Shilpa Shetty’s white and blue combination may be basic, but she surely nailed it perfectly. It’s time to channel your inside ‘90s diva and try this classic combination with a bit of style that will do no harm to your appearance but might give you an edge. So, try this and let us know in the comments below!

