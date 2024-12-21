Aishwarya Rai nails comfort and style in all-black OOTD featuring cozy top and skinny pants

When it comes to combining comfort and style, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has undoubtedly nailed it at the annual function for her daughter Aradhya! The star mom, along with her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, and her mom, showed up looking effortlessly stylish in a head-to-toe black outfit that proves you can be both comfy and fashion-forward. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Aishwarya looked stunning in an all-black ensemble that has us completely obsessed. She wore a long black top with full sleeves and ribbed linings on the cuffs. It featured a classic round neck and sequined abstract prints across the top. It’s the kind of top you can wear to a function and still feel like you're lounging in the coziest sweater. Cozy, yet fabulous? Only Aishwarya can pull that off!

She made the outfit chic from head to toe with black skinny pants, which complemented the top perfectly. The head-to-toe getup was elegant yet cozy.

Aishwarya kept her accessories smooth yet sleek. She carried a shoulder bag that perfectly complemented her minimalist, high-fashion vibe and wore black heeled boots, adding a touch of edge to the look. A bold ring did the rest, brightening things up just perfectly.

As for her makeup? Perfection, as always. Aishwarya went for an eyeliner that accentuated her eyes, paired with a radiant base for that signature glow we all aspire to. Her cheeks were flushed with a tinted cherry blush, while her red lips—Aishwarya’s trademark—stole the show: bold, timeless, and utterly captivating.

Aishwarya Rai completed her outfit with her signature style of open tresses, flowing down to add relaxed glamour to the overall look.

This ensemble has comfort and style written all over it. It’s perfect whether you’re hanging out with family or attending a formal event. Aishwarya has once again raised the bar high, proving that when wearing an all-black outfit, why not add some sequins and skinny pants? Keep slaying, Aish, as you always do!

