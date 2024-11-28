Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brings all-black drama to Mumbai airport with a monochrome look; the epitome of cool and classy

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the queen of elegance and glamour, has always charmed us with her minimal yet outstanding looks. Yet again, the actress raised the bar for airport fashion by donning an all-black outfit that’s effortlessly classy. Serving all the glam and cool vibes, she proved once more that she’s the OG-style queen. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

Returning from a Dubai event, the actress was snapped at Mumbai airport wearing an all-black ensemble featuring a jacket and leggings. Perfect for staying cozy, Aishwarya wore a black quilted puffer jacket. Cinched at the wrists and featuring puffed sleeves, the jacket added effortless cool vibes to her look. The print was especially interesting, with shiny details all over, keeping it low-key yet noticeable. The jacket’s hemline reached her thighs, completing the chic look.

Her bottoms were perfect for relaxed vibes. She paired the black puffer jacket with simple black high-waisted leggings, cinched at the legs, making them the ideal choice for ease and comfort while moving.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known for keeping things low-key, and her accessories reflect that. She added just a smartwatch to her look and carried a spacious tote bag. The tote is roomy enough to hold all her essentials, while the long straps make it comfortable to carry on her shoulders.

Advertisement

Her look isn't just impressive due to her outfit but also because of her makeup. The actress went all out with glamorous black-winged eyeliner, smokey eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and glossy nude lipstick. This makeup is the perfect inspiration to elevate your daily look with a touch of glamour, embodying exactly what Aishwarya’s airport style is all about.

Her hair, kept open with a side part, exuded a relaxed yet sophisticated appeal. The length of her hair reached her chest, looking healthy and shiny. She completed her look with black and white shoes that perfectly blended sporty vibes with a hint of comfort—a 10/10 addition to her outfit.

From the cozy jacket to the sporty shoes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's airport look is the ultimate style guide for an effortlessly chic and cool appearance.

How would you style this outfit? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna’s custom yellow saree may seem basic but wait till you check out her blouse; it’s a surprising addition