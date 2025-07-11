Shruti Haasan finally addresses reason behind her breakup: ‘It wasn’t something that fell apart because of me’

Shruti Haasan has frequently been in the headlines owing to her personal life. Her past relationships, link-up rumors, and the possibility of marriage are something her fans remain quite curious about. While the actress had previously stated not being fully subscribed to the idea of tying the knot, she recently spilled tea on some more matters of her heart.

Shruti Haasan reveals she’s terrified of marriage

In a recent interview on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Shruti Haasan revealed that she’s extremely terrified of the idea of getting married, which makes her uncomfortable. The Coolie actress added that she is frightened of the fact of tying her identity to a piece of paper.

In her words, “I’m genuinely terrified of the idea of marriage. I’ve worked incredibly hard throughout my life to become my own person. The thought of tying that identity to a piece of paper feels frightening to me. I fully embrace the values that marriage is meant to symbolise, but I don’t feel I need a legal document to validate them.”

Shruti Haasan breaks silence on reason behind breakup

The Coolie actress went on to discuss her last relationship, which was quite close to getting married. However, things did not fall into place, and she broke up, since the two of them weren’t compatible enough.

Shruti said, “Yes, I was on the verge of marriage once. It wasn’t something that fell apart because of me—it just didn’t work. Incompatibility is a huge factor. Marriage isn’t just about two people; it’s about potential children, shared futures, and lifelong responsibility.

Shruti shares her thoughts on motherhood

In another interesting revelation, Shruti Haasan talked about what she felt about motherhood and mentioned how she’s always wanted to become one. However, she mentioned that she does not wish to raise a child alone as a single parent.

Explaining her reason, she added, “But I never wanted to raise a child as a single parent. I think having two loving, committed parents is important for a child’s development. That said, I have great respect for single parents. Maybe adoption is something I’ll consider—children are incredibly fascinating.”

