Triptii Dimri’s lilac sharara set is perfect for those taking a minimalist approach this wedding season

After a series of impressive box office hits, Triptii Dimri continues to captivate audiences and fashion enthusiasts alike. This time, she attended the event for the re-release of her film Laila Majnu in a gorgeous lilac-colored sharara set that perfectly depicts her fashion sense. Let us take a closer look at her outfit.

For the re-release event, Triptii Dimri opted for a traditional yet beautiful outfit: a lilac sharara that suited her best. Her traditional ensemble included a short kurta with a square neckline, featuring a pretty floral motif in gold on the front. The golden borders along the hem added a touch of opulence, creating a refined look.

The flared sharara pants complemented the kurta beautifully. With golden borders and tiny floral motifs scattered throughout, the pants created a striking visual contrast against the short kurta. The flared silhouette gave the outfit a dramatic edge.

She completed her look with a dupatta draped over her shoulders. The dupatta featured golden motifs, tying her whole look together and giving it a cohesive finish. The golden detailing on the dupatta matched perfectly with the kurta's borders.

Her accessories were elegant, subtle, yet eye-catching. Silver bangles, a ring on her finger, and golden jhumkas provided bling to the look without overpowering the outfit.

Advertisement

Her make-up choices included smokey black eyes for a dramatic look, nude lipstick for a mild contrast, and soft pink blush on her beautiful cheeks. A thin bindi adorned her forehead, and well-feathered eyebrows enhanced her traditional look. Her hair was styled in side-parted curls, beautifully completing her stunning appearance.

Her lilac sharara set, together with her carefully chosen accessories and make-up, solidifies her position as an emerging style icon. Triptii is a name to watch out for sure since she makes bold statements not only in her film career but also through her fashion choices at large.