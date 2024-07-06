Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone stuns in Rs 1,39,500 organza saree with a signature sleek bun

From Madhuri Dixit to Salman Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s star-studded sangeet ceremony was a sight to behold. Amidst the beautiful ladies and handsome men, Deepika Padukone stole the show, elegantly flaunting her baby bump in a saree.

Basking in the success of her recent film Kalki and radiating a pregnancy glow, Deepika Padukone is making waves across social media. She recently shared a series of pictures before attending the Ambani-Merchant sangeet ceremony, delighting her fans with her stunning look.

Deepika Padukone’s regal saree look

Deepika Padukone chose a blue Organza saree from Torani, adorned with intricate embroidery throughout. The pallu featured broad white thread, beads, and zari embroidery, while the hemline came with a distinct pattern that added to its regal charm. She paired the saree with a matching embellished blouse featuring a deep neckline and backless detailing.

The beautiful saree was complemented by Deepika’s radiant glow, as the actress is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, due in September. For accessories, the Pathaan actress chose a pearl-stranded and stone-studded neckpiece, which she wore with a matching pair of danglers, and a finger ring to complete the ensemble.

Deepika Padukone in signature sleek bun

Deepika Padukone complemented her royal outfit with a bold makeup choice. She opted for a matte finish foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, well-defined brows, kohled eyes with a smokey winged liner, fuller lashes, and a soft mauve brown lip shade. The look was tied together with the sleek, middle-parted high bun. This hairstyle not only showcased the blouse’s backless design but also accentuated her choker.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Just… coz its a Friday night & (baby emoji) wants to party,” tagging her hubby Ranveer Singh on it. As soon as the pictures hit the internet, Ranveer didn’t waste a moment to comment on her post, responding with, “Hayyye! My beautiful birthday gift! I love you.”

Well, what are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone’s outfit of the night? Let us know if she gets a hit or miss from your perspective. For us, this whole bold but beautiful look is a total stunner!

