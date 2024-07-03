Elevate your look with 5 Deepika Padukone-inspired hairstyles this upcoming wedding season

Deepika Padukone has been a major source of inspiration for every avid fashion lover. From her red carpet looks here and internationally, to the elaborate looks she pulls off effortlessly at award shows and events, we simply cannot get enough of her style quotient.

Be it her flawless makeup or her ability to style her tresses in the most phenomenal ways, we are in awe of how she makes it all appear easy. This Bajirao Mastani diva never fails in serving her effortlessly manageable hairstyles even as she dolls up in the most extravagant designer outfits. And with the upcoming wedding season, a little inspiration for hairstyles hurt no one. So, let’s check out 5 times this fashionista made heads turn with her stunning hairstyles and outfits.

5 hairstyles inspired by Deepika Padukone you can try for the upcoming wedding season:

Deepika makes choppy short hair with waves look exceptionally stylish

Trust Deepika to turn even the simplest of hairstyles into something uber-chic and edgy. Donning a dusty rose anarkali, this Pathaan actress made sure she turned heads with her choice of statement-making fashion. Setting the internet on fire with her desi attire, Ms. Padukone wore a Gulbaag Sutlej Ghera Set from Torani priced at INR 70,000. With a scalloped border, this chanderi silk suit had transparent sleeves and intricate floral embroidery all over.

Acing the art of minimalism, this trendy actress made sure to style her tresses in messy waves with center parting. Perfect for almost every outfit, you can easily recreate this if you have short hair and are wondering how to style it. With smokey eyes, pink lips, and dewy makeup, Deepika added a pair of stunning dangler earrings to round her look.

Advertisement

Keeping it simple but with a dash of sass

The Chennai Express actress merged chic and traditional with a twist so seamlessly that we are in awe. Showing off her gorgeous Indo-western ensemble for the NMACC opening ceremony, Deepika Padukone stole the show wearing a smashing Anamika Khanna ensemble.

The pantsuit featuring subtle floral embroidery on the blazer and bell bottom pants was given a twist of a long cape. The floor-sweeping cape was tailor-made with a see-through material, adorned with mogra embroidery cutouts.

But what caught our attention was how she decided to experiment with a mohawk-style headpiece. Teaming with crystal stud earrings, the diva styled her hair in a neat ponytail. The maang tika added such a dynamic touch to her outfit that we are also tempted to give this off-beat hairstyle a try. Keeping the essence of the monochromatic pairing intact, DP went ahead with a dewy makeup look and rounded it all with striking red lips.

Advertisement

Messy French knot hairstyles and sarees are a win this wedding season

Turning heads in her stunning backless blouse and shimmer saree, Deepika Padukone stunned everyone while representing India at the BAFTA Awards. Carrying a saree like a pro comes quite easily to this diva and she yet again made it look effortless in a shimmery Sabyasachi ivory-hued saree. Letting the pallu open, she paired the saree with a strappy deep backless blouse.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the Piku actress styled her look with a stunning pair of yellow stone and diamond earrings that enhanced her look further. For glam, she opted for dewy makeup, highlighted and contoured cheeks, with brown smokey eyes and nude lips.

Taking her look up by a notch, Deepika opted for a messy French knot for her hairstyle that rounded her look stylishly. It added an oomph to her look, thus proving that this hairstyle is a cult favorite for a reason.

Advertisement

Take cues from Deepika Padukone on how to rock a classic gajra bun with panache

Stealing glances and hearts in a stunning Gharchola saree by Rimple & Harpreet, Deepika Padukone looked stunning at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. Rocking this traditional saree featuring floral gota work all over the gharchola Bandhani, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress looked scintillating. She paired her saree with a heavily embellished blouse, which featured golden zari works in floral patterns along with some pearl drops.

She accentuated her look with a ruby-embedded choker and stud earrings that tied her look together.

For her hair, Mrs. Ranveer Singh went the classic way and opted for a messy bun adorned with fresh gajras. Perfect for every occasion, this easy-peasy hairstyle will certainly be your BFF this upcoming wedding season. Deepika completed her glam with blushed and highlighted cheeks, coffee brown lipstick, winged eyeliner, and glittery eyeshadow.

Deepika gives Maharani vibes in a sleek braid

Channeling her Padmaavat vibes, Deepika certainly looked nothing less than royalty in a stunning ensemble she wore for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. This stunning Sabyasachi couture featured intricate zari work all over her extravagant lehenga that was beautifully balanced with her rather modest solid blouse. She styled it with a simple sheer organza dupatta to match her blouse and looked every bit dreamy.

Advertisement

Keeping her Maharani vibes intact, she styled her look with a stunning piece of polki choker and long dangler jhumkas to match it. With smokey eyes and nude lips, Deepika kept her makeup base subtle. But what grabbed our attention was her hairstyle.

Gathering her tresses in a sleek back rope braid, the diva added bronze parandas to secure the braid. These parandas added such raw charm to her look and tied it all together to give out a regal look. Easy to recreate, this hairstyle would be a great fit for such heavy lehengas this upcoming wedding season.

Not just fashion, but Deepika Padukone gives every fashion seeker something to take note of. Her impeccable hairstyles that work for every hair length were certainly a treat.

What do you think? Comment down below and tell us which hairstyle would you be trying this upcoming wedding season.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday fashion face-off: who styled black cut-out gown better?