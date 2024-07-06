Very recently, Kiara wowed us with a display of pure fashion fabulousness in a pastel pink pearl-embellished and luxurious pre-stitched saree with a 90’s mermaid-like design at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet night. The actress is up and at ‘em again, in a formal and fierce airport ensemble that had us sincerely impressed.

Kiara Advani legit proved that she can serve the best of both worlds, don’t you agree? So, what’s the wait for? Let’s dive right in and have a proper and more detailed glance at the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress’ latest cool airport-ready look.

Kiara Advani looked stunning in a rather formal airport look:

The actress from Satyaprem Ki Katha always knows just how to pick the right clothes for her off-duty airport ensembles. She is known for her ability to serve airport fits with the most unexpected twists, creating fashion goals at the airport. Earlier today, she managed to prove this in a rather semi-formal and fabulous orange and white airport ensemble.

Her off-duty outfit featured an oversized, full-sleeved orange blazer with a crisp lapel collar. The classy double-breasted pick was left open to display a white camisole top with an alluring circular neckline and sleek straps. She also rolled her sleeves up to give her formal-looking ensemble a laid-back twist.

Advertisement

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress’ blazer and camisole top were further paired with matching white, high-waisted, and floor-length pants. The straight fit and flared style of these pants were just right in comparison with the oversized silhouette of the formal blazer. The light hues also looked great with the actress’ complexion.

Last but not least, the diva completed her outfit with comfortably stylish beige loafers that matched her bag, giving her outfit a well-thought-out appeal. They were also great for traveling. We are totally taking notes right here!

Kiara Advani’s accessories and glam picks:

Talking about her accessories game, Advani kept things simple and minimalistic so that the focus remained fixed on her charming airport ensemble. The list included just a ring on her fingers to add a little blingy touch to her otherwise somber and sophisticated look.

But that’s not all; Kiara also added a statement-worthy dark butter-colored Loewe Paseo bag in shiny nappa calfskin, which comes with a heavy price tag of approximately Rs. 3,13,000. This classy bag is lightweight and super easy to carry, making it perfect for traveling.

Advertisement

Advani also paired her OOTD with a natural-looking flawless dewy base with just a touch of blush. However, her lip gloss and her incomparable natural beauty caught all of our attention. We also loved the diva’s morning glow along with her warm smile.

While keeping up with the minimalistic theme, she also went with a loose slick-back tied bun hairstyle with a back-combed base. This effortlessly manageable and elegant hairstyle allowed her beautiful face to be clearly visible.

Kiara Advani has proven time and again that her style is all about being comfortable while looking classy, with rather luxe twists. But, what did you think of Kiara Advani’s airport look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani: Here’s a look at who wore what for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet night