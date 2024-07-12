Nita Ambani wears a custom peach Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga for Anant Ambani’s Lagna Vidhi and Baarat; LOOK decoded

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding day has finally arrived, and we can’t stay calm. All eyes are on the bride-to-be and the Ambani family preparing for D-day, emerging as captivating trendsetters in the fashion arena. Be it Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani, or Radhika Merchant, the Ambani ladies have been ruling the Internet and how. However, it’s Nita Ambani who has been stealing the show with her radiant presence ever since the pre-wedding festivities began.

For the lagna Vidhi, Mrs. Ambani opted for a breathtakingly beautiful lehenga, and she looked every bit regal. The custom peach silk ghagra only elevated her ethereal charm while maintaining her elegant personality. As everyone eagerly awaits the details of her outfits, let’s dive right into them without any further delay.

Nita Ambani’s custom peach ghagra is ethnic fashion at its best

As the wedding festivities began on Friday, Nita Ambani stepped out to attend the baraat procession in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ‘Ranghaat’ ghagra. Reflecting her vision to celebrate the incredible talent of Indian artisans and the cultural legacy of the nation, the peach silk ensemble was absolutely a traditional masterpiece.

The flared skirt, adorned with intricate embroideries in hues of vintage bronze, blushing pink, and pistachio green, added to her graceful appearance. The elegant ensemble, which took over 40 days to craft, came with a traditional ‘Ranghaat’ dupatta in exuberant pastel shades and a jaali blouse.

Further, the half-sleeved blouse boasts Naqshi and Saadi gold along with silver Zardozi work meticulously finished with a dazzling sprinkle of Swarovski crystals. Emanating a regal aura, Nita Ambani was a sight to behold in her sparkling ensemble with a restrained color palette.

Nita Ambani takes the regal route for accessories

While the designer left no stone unturned to showcase his mastery, Nita Ambani’s stylists ensured that the groom’s mother served a noteworthy ‘lewk.’

Nita Ambani let her outfit steal the limelight. She chose a diamond-encrusted neckpiece with heavy gold detailing at the center. Her polki drop earrings, accentuated with a matching diamond-encrusted design, complemented the allure of her regal attire. Her maangtika, with its sleek pattern, was dainty but striking enough to catch attention.

However, the beautiful swirl of gajra wrapped around her low bun accentuated the look at par. Tanvi Chemburkar kept it minimal yet classy for Nita Ambani. She decked her up with a dewy finish base, a wash of blush and contouring, defined brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, and pink glossy lip shade completed her look. A small red bindi added the right amount of ethnic flair.

