Ananya Panday and Malaika Arora show us how to master the art of layering a striped shirt like a pro—get inspired by their looks

Bollywood fashionistas, including Malaika Arora and Ananya Panday, have mastered layering and shown us how to transform a simple blue striped shirt into a stylish piece.

Shirts are versatile pieces and if you always wear them in similar ways it gets monotonous. The secret to enhancing your shirt collection lies in layering. Let’s take a closer look at their outfits of Ananya and Malaika, which might give you some inspiration too.

Ananya Panday, known for her chic and trendsetting fashion choices, was recently spotted at a café rocking a casual cool outfit. Her ensemble began with a white crop top featuring a round neckline, providing a simple, clean base for layering. Over this, she wore a blue oversized striped shirt, left open to create a relaxed, breezy feel. The shirt, with its buttoned front and rolled sleeves, added a casual touch.

The actress paired the striped shirt with matching blue shorts that mirrored the shirt’s pattern, creating a cohesive look. Ananya’s outfit is a perfect example of how layering can transform everyday pieces into a stylish and cohesive ensemble. She also demonstrated that with the right elements, even the simplest outfits can make a fashionable statement.

On the flip side, Malaika Arora was spotted at the airport wearing an outfit featuring a white tank top as the base. Over this, she layered a blue oversized striped shirt with a buttoned front and pockets. The shirt’s full sleeves and relaxed fit lent a laid-back and fashion-forward look.

She paired the oversized shirt with classic blue denim jeans and completed the airport look with white sneakers. Malaika’s airport look is comfortable, fashionable and gives us cues on how to ace the layering trend while traveling.

By following these tips derived from Bollywood’s stars, it is possible to turn your blue striped shirt into a fashionable and adaptable piece. For instance, if you want a refined and chic appearance similar to Malaika Arora or an upbeat and trendy style like Ananya Panday’s looks, layering will be the trick to make your closet feel new again while enhancing the glitz in your daily attire.

