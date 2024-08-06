Mrunal Thakur’s beige dress and Jimmy Choo bag worth Rs 1,84,094, offer perfect inspiration on how to master neutral tones on vacation

As vacation season is heating up, celebrities are jetting off to picturesque locales, and Mrunal Thakur is no exception. Currently enjoying a delightful getaway in Edinburgh, Scotland, with her sister, Mrunal has been turning heads with her stylish holiday wardrobe. Here’s a look at her recent vacation fashion statement, which is setting the bar high.

Never before has Scotland appeared so fashionable as it does right now with the arrival of Mrunal Thakur. Talking about her outfit, she opted for a beige dress from the shelves of Sans Studio. It featured a round neckline and an elasticated bust, offering both comfort and a flattering fit.

The short, pleated hem added a playful touch, making her dress ideal for exploring the day in the city. Her dress had full sleeves with knotted cuffs, which gave the cuffs a stylish edge and some classic details. Her dress comes with price tag of Rs 13,000

To complete her look, the Sita Ramam actress carried a brown jacket in her hand. The jacket not only complemented the neutral tones of the dress but also provided a benefit for cooler moments.

Her accessories further enhanced her look. Her stylish accessories featured black Prada sunglasses and black combat boots, which provided a rugged contrast to her feminine dress. Holding a statement piece, her Jimmy Choo bag, worth Rs 1,84.094, is both luxe and versatile, making it a standout accessory.

Her choice of golden jewelry— rings, stacked bracelets, and earrings—complemented the neutral tones of her dress and added a perfect element of bling.

She kept her make-up minimal, featuring blushed cheeks and a glowy base that highlighted her natural beauty. Her hair was left open, framing her face elegantly.

Mrunal, with her vacation outfit, has set a high standard for holiday fashion, making her look both inspiring and attainable.

