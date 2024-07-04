Ananya Panday in red strapless mini dress adorned with delicate rosettes will make bouquets looks unnecessary

Ananya Panday is the most stylish ‘serial chiller’ in Bollywood, repeatedly serving fashion that just keeps giving. The Gen Z heartthrob graced the red carpet of the new action flick Kill’s movie screening, donning a red-hot monochromatic ensemble that captured the onlookers with its super short silhouette and delicate details.

If you adore statement-making red dresses, the Gehraaiyan star’s latest outfit is a must-see. Keep reading to find out more about her scarlet look.

Ananya Panday’s strapless mini dress is a blooming bouquet of rosettes

To attend the movie premier of the highly anticipated action film Kill, Ananya adhered to the red dress code and chose to wear the Rosaline Mini Dress from the Australian resort-wear label Runway. The bright scarlet dress has a structured silhouette that fit her like a glove and was adorned with little rosettes all over. What’s more? Ananya’s dress also comes with side pockets, which makes this uber-femme and sultry outfit even more fun and functional.

The Dream Girl 2 actress went all monochromatic with her attire and complemented the dress with a pair of red mesh lace-up heels by Bottega Veneta. The head-to-toe red ensemble can be a task to pull off but the strapless minidress allowed her to flaunt her fit shoulders and long legs.

Take cues from Ananya on how to ace a power-packed scarlet look without letting it overwhelm you.

Her mini dress is an affordable luxury and comes at a price of Rs.10,186. However, Ananya’s heels will cause a significant dent in your wallet as it retails for approximately Rs.91,848. If you’re a girl who likes to splurge on heels over clothes, then the actress’s look is right up your alley.

Ananya kept her red carpet glam simple, adding a hint of sparkle with minimal accessories

For her beauty choices, Ananya had her silky tresses in a sleek, centre-parted half-up and half-down style with face-framing layers in the front left loose to fall softly. Her make-up was kept quite dewy and fresh.

She sported dark, defined brows and her eyes were enhanced with fine eyeliner, perfectly smudged kohl and natural, flirty lashes. Rouge blush made her visage look pleasantly radiant, and a glossy muted reddish-pink pout tied her scarlet look together with an understated yet graceful touch.

The Call Me Bae star accessorised with a pair of sparkling drop earrings with a heart-shaped pendant that gave her attire a light touch of bling. She skipped on necklace and bracelets, wearing just a simple gold ring. Her minimalistic approach lent her fiery ensemble a refined, pared-back appeal.

On a star-studded premier carpet where red was the dress code, Ananya’s vivaciously scarlet ensemble stood out thanks to its contemporary style and feminine appeal. From her mini dress made of petite rosettes to her low-key glam and bijou, we can picture Ananya’s look fitting right in at a chic uptown soiree and romantic date nights.

What do you think of Ananya’s rose-covered little red dress? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

