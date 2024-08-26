Ananya Panday kickstarts the week on a stylish note in green ribbed knit dress with side slit

Ananya Panday is creating quite a buzz with the start of her promotional activities for Call Me Bae, her upcoming web-series. Ahead of the events, she posted some mirror selfies looking fabulous in a green rib-knit dress. Here is a close-up on her outfit.

In the new photographs, Ananya appears radiant in a bright green dress which matches her youthful personality perfectly. The sleeveless outfit has a rib-knit pattern that provides it with some kind of texture and complexity thus making it more interesting from a design point of view.

What’s more is that her dress has got a V-shaped neckline which possesses collars adored with gold buttons adding an elegant as well as smooth touch to it. This creation also features a calf-length hem with side slit, hence it is stylish yet practical. Golden buttons are nicely placed at the sides of the outfit, boosting its general appeal.

The dress exudes a great casual vibe which is perfect for brunch outing with friends. It is also suitable for dinner dates or evening events. For a movie night out or a concert, this dress will help you stand out in style and comfort.

Talking about Ananya’s accessories and glam, they refined her sleek look even more. She opted for silver finger rings and matching silver earrings to add some edge to her outfit. Her black strappy heels perfectly complemented the dress, offering a chic finish.

The actress kept her make-up minimal and glamorous. She chose a soft smokey eye look that added some depth and drama to her eyes paired with brown lips for some warmth. Her feathery brows framed her face while blushed cheeks gave her a fresh and youthful glow. To complete her look, she styled her hair in soft curls, enhancing the overall vibe.

Today, Ananya Panday has emerged as a fashion icon in Bollywood because of modern dressing sense and young vibes. She has sustained this charm with every look that she has served for the fans and followers of fashion. She is an amalgamation of chic and timeless beauty. In the new promotional outfit for her upcoming film Call Me Bae, it is clear that Ananya’s fashion sense is evolving.

From how she accessorised her outfit with beautiful baubles to her makeup, everything strikes the perfect balance and makes her look chic. But for anyone going out on a special occasion or simply wanting to stand out with class, her selection serves as great examples of how to dress elegant and glamorous. As Ananya Panday steps out more for the promotion of Call Me Bae, stay tuned for more style alerts on her!

