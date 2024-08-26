Sonam Kapoor creates unconventional fashion moment at Masaba Gupta's baby shower party styled with Rs 46,600 crochet blouse

Sonam Kapoor has always been celebrated for her fashion sense. When she entered Bollywood, she quickly earned the title of a fashionista for her ability to bring fresh and stylish twists to classic looks. Her recent appearance at Masaba Gupta’s baby shower is the perfect example of this talent. At the event, Sonam dazzled everyone with her innovative outfit that featured a crochet top paired with saree. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Sonam wore a white crochet top from Rajino Pyo that immediately caught our eye with its intricate design. The top gives her the appearance of a hint of elegance and innovation with its long sleeves and chic tie up closure at the back. The crochet detailing lends a delicate and airy feel, perfect for making a statement with overwhelming the outfit. Her top is worth Rs 46,600.

Over the crochet top is brown saree from House of Masaba. The saree stands out with its floral patterns and striking white border that runs all around, adding a beautiful frame to the intricate design. Sonam opted for an ulta pallu drape which gave an extra edge to the saree. The reverse drape also showcased the saree’s floral designs in a fresh and eye-catching way.

Sonam’s outfit is a great option for family dinners, engagement parties or to celebrate personal milestones like work related.

Just like her saree, Sonam’s accessories were one-of-a kind and added a special touch to her look. She chose white floral dangler earrings that complimented her outfit beautifully. In her hand, she carried a crochet bag that added a texture and also matched her top.

Her make-up was perfectly aligned with the warm, brown tones of her outfit. She chose subtle brown eyeshadow matched with dark eyeliner and kohl, achieving an impressive contrast. A pair of brown lips and mildly blushed cheeks finished off her appearance, giving it a fresh feel. Her brown lipstick and slightly blushed cheeks completed her look, providing a natural look.

She styled her hair in a knotted bun held in place with white scrunchie. This neat and simple hairstyle completed her traditional look.

Her latest outfit is pretty inspiring on how effectively she incorporates modern and traditional styles. Her selection of the accessories, proper makeup and hairstyle is appropriate and complements her overall look, which can be described as classy and memorable. This look featuring Sonam in brown saree is a perfect example of how one can easily blend various styles while at the same time looking cohesive and elegant.

