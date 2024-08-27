Steal Dia Mirza's traditional look in yellow saree for Ganesh Chaturthi puja if you're a fan of minimalistic fashion

A cotton saree can be ideal for those looking for a traditional puja outfit. Dia Mirza’s yellow cotton saree exudes positivity and adds a sense of traditional charm that makes this saree perfect to opt for new beginnings.

If you look closely, the saree adorns a continuous striped border and features a red-circular shape with white threadwork in a horizontal pattern surrounded by a detailing strip border. Dia Mirza’s simple yellow saree features white accents visible in her perfectly arranged plates, which make it look elegant for Ganesh Chaturthi puja at home.

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress matched her yellow saree with a matching, simple blouse that kept the focus on the saree. The half sleeves and V-shaped neckline maintained her redefined, minimal aesthetic look.

To accessorize her look, Dia Mirza wore golden bangles with striped detailing and bold red round-shaped earrings, keeping her outfit the main focus. Her minimally accessorized style showcased her elegance and simplicity.

Not only her outfit but Dia Mirza's choice of makeup made her skin glow and reflected her beauty. The actress went for winged eyeliner and brown-toned lipstick to complement her outfit. Her blushy cheeks and defined brows enhanced her beauty and beautifully highlighted her features. Dia added soft and bouncy curls in her side-parted hair for a fun appeal. She kept her hair one-sided, drawing all the attention toward her face and beautiful earrings.

Dia Mirza’s traditional yellow saree look epitomizes elegance, perfect to mark new beginnings. If you’re looking for a fresh outfit on your first day after marriage or to attend a puja ceremony, Dia Mirza’s saree look can be the perfect attire. The actress's choice of saree, accessories, and hairstyle is undoubtedly the best for your next traditional look.

