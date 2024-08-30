From loose t-shirts to kaftans, 5 times Anushka Sharma proved your home wear can be comfy and stylish

Anushka Sharma may have taken a break from dazzling her fans on the big screen, but she continues to inspire us with her style. Whether she’s dressing up for a film promotion or keeping it cozy at home, Anushka’s wardrobe choices are always on point. The same goes for her loungewear fashion! If you are planning to stay this weekend but still want to look put-together and effortlessly stylish, take some cues from Anushka’s relaxed stay-at-home wardrobe.

1.An easy breezy button-down shirt and jeans

For a comfy day at home, an easy breezy button-down shirt paired with jeans is the perfect choice. Opt for a lightweight, relaxed-fit shirt in soft, breathable fabric like cotton or linen. A light-colored shirt or soft pastels like Anushka’s wearing can add a touch of freshness to your look. Pair it with your favorite jeans like relaxed or straight-style pants for extra comfort. This outfit is not only stylish but also incredibly practical for lounging or doing chores at home. Complete this look with cozy slippers and you will set for a laid-back yet stylish day at home.

2.A loose T-shirt with trousers

A T-shirt paired with trousers is appropriate to wear at home as it is a simple yet most opted-for combination. Select a cotton or jersey t-shirt when you know your plans for the day include only staying at home. It is always better to opt for a loose fit or relaxed silhouette when lounging at home.

Advertisement

Wear it with trousers that have a good and well-fitted waistline, and are straight or slightly tapered. This pairing is so easy and ideal for resting, shopping, or lunch in bistros, or any other informal occasion. Just put on some comforter socks or slipper shoes and you are set for a fashionably comfortable day at home.

3.Trousers with hoodie

For a chilly day at home, a hoodie paired with trousers like Anushka’s is both practical and cozy. Choose a hoodie made from warm, soft material like fleece or cotton to keep you snug. A hoodie with a relaxed fit and a hood is perfect for layering, offering extra warmth and comfort.

Pair it with trousers that comfortably fit like joggers or fleece-lined pants. This look is great for staying warm while lounging at home or stepping for quick errands. Finish the look with flip-flops, casual sliders or sneakers and you will be all set to stay comfortable and stylish on a cold day.

Advertisement

4.A comfy kaftaan

A relaxed kaftan is a great choice for both comfort and style. Ideal for lounging at home or casual outings, a kaftan provides a loose, airy fit that drapes beautifully over the body. Choose a kaftan made from light, breathable fabric like cotton, linen or soft blend to ensure you stay cool and comfortable. Pair with flip-flops, sliders or sandals for a relaxed vibe. Whether you are chilling at home or even end up having unexpected guests, you will definitely look effortlessly fashionable.

5.Cool dungarees

Dungarees are excellent for casual dressing and maintaining a fun look. These one-piece overalls are not just chic but they’re also unbelievably comfy. Choose denim or soft cotton blend dungarees that allow you to feel at ease all the time. You may wear them with plain T-shirts or tank tops underneath them to create a relaxed atmosphere. In case you need something fashionable enough, go for a patterned pair or bright-colored ones as an alternative; otherwise, blue denim would be a classic choice and much more timeless than the others.

Advertisement

To finish it off, wear either sneakers or sandals and you will be set for the day. Dungarees have become a multipurpose outfit that is easy to put on and remain fashionable.

Which of these is your go-to choice for loungewear over the weekend? Let us known in the comments!

ALSO READ: Mira Kapoor’s white jumpsuit might seem basic at first glance, yet it's anything but ordinary