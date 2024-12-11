Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor set the party stage on fire with their bold color mood board

Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Ananya Panday—the best Bollywood girls, always own up to their style, and have us swooning over them. Last night was surely the Gen Z and millennial version of the Deewangi Deewangi song, where all the young actors and actresses graced the parties with their stylish appearances. At the party, Khushi, Suhana, and Ananya were seen all dolled up in stunning and classy party pieces that deserve a closer look. So, let’s decode them.

Ananya Panday made a green statement in her stunning olive green dress. Her outfit featured off-shoulder details, falling gently from one side, and cut-outs visible from the side of the dress add a sultry vibe to her look. The soft drape details on the silhouettes added understated elegance to her appearance. When looking at the fitting of her outfit it seems to be loose, and flowy from the bottom, perfect for a relaxable, and easygoing grace.

Her accessories were not too much to overshadow her outfit. She perfectly let her outfit take center stage and added minimal and Gen-Z-approved accessories like round earrings and a bracelet.

Her dewy makeup included winged eyeliner, perfectly blushed cheeks, highlighter glow, and nude lipstick. Also, her hair kept open in the middle partition added laid-back charm but those cute bangs definitely played their part. She was just a Barbie girl wrapped in a green dress.

On the other hand, Suhana Khan looked smokey hot in a red heart dress. She wore a heart-long dress featuring halter neckline details with a cute heart shade detail in the center taking all the limelight. The sleek design and fitted bodice perfectly flaunt her well-maintained figure, and it must surely be because of her consistent healthy routine.

The back? Well, the back is where all the drama was. It featured a knot, and backless details, perfect to turn heads. Also, the hemline has a slight slit cut that makes it easy to slay the party look.

For her accessories, she opted for diamond stud earrings that kept all our focus on admiring her dress. Her makeup game was too glam to give a damn. She elevated her appearance with long and dark lashes, rosy cheeks, and subtle glossy red lipstick. Also, her hair-tied hairstyle highlighted her facial features and kept her look equally elegant, and glamorous.

Khushi Kapoor is the queen of making everyone fall in love with her appearance. Last night, she was all in a party mood wearing a classy black dress. She was wearing a halter mini-dress. Featuring a halter neckline, cinched waist, and flowy details at the bottom, her dress was just WOW.

Her back was also backless, flaunting the right amount of skin to keep the appearance bold and classy. For accessories, she opted for a watch—a statement piece that was perfectly settled on her wrist. Wait. What’s that in her hand? Blue Jean Epsom bag from Hermes. With short straps, and mini details, the bag was perfect to carry in hand.

Her makeup was absolutely incredible. She began with a natural base and gave a flawless finish with black winged eyeliner, eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and nude lipstick.

Ananya, Suhana, and Khushi's green, red, and black party looks respectively were so good that they eventually became the new party trendsetters we should look up to. These three Bollywood rulers have been dominating the fashion industry with their new, and fresh trends that we’re so in love with.

