Best dressed B-town divas of the week: From Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan

This week in B-town, our stunning divas have upped their style game to new heights. These ladies have been dazzling with their oh-so-fabulous ensembles, from Ananya Panday to Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan. Our leading ladies brought their A-game to Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali celebration and other beautiful events, leaving us all in awe.

They have raised the fashion threshold to new heights with exquisite clothing and immaculate styling. So prepare to be astonished as we take you on a beautiful tour highlighting the week's best-dressed divas. You won't want to miss out on this!

Ananya Panday’s pre-draped saree ensemble in a blush pink shade

The Dream Girl 2 actress donned a stunning pink saree that was a complete show-stopper, ranking first on this week's best-dressed list. This georgette saree has it all: sequins, glitter, and elegance. The saree and strapless bustier were embellished with sequins all over, making them appropriate for the holiday season. The sweetheart neckline of the bustier lent an attractive touch to the ensemble.

Alia Bhatt’s white blazer with golden floral embroidery

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actress looks great in a blazer outfit! Her current off-white ensemble was nothing short of stunning. The blazer was a classic, with a regular length, a lovely notched lapel collar, and long sleeves that added a touch of sophistication. It also has some lovely needlework. The Darlings actress finished off the look by pairing the jacket with identical wide-leg pants in a stunning and coordinated ensemble.

Tara Sutaria's black turtleneck top and mini skirt with white blazer

The Ek Villain Returns actress turned heads with a sophisticated and gorgeous gown. She wore a sleek black turtleneck sweater with a black box pleated short skirt. The addition of a white longline blazer, however, dramatically improved this outfit. The blazer featured a massive black lapel collar that created a feeling of contrast to the overall ensemble.

Shilpa Shetty’s metallic pink mini dress with frill detailing

The Hungama 2 actress dazzled us once more, this time in a gorgeous metallic pink attire! The Apne star wore a short outfit this week. Here's an interesting fact: did you know that metallic dresses first appeared in the 1930s? It's a rebirth of a classic look, and the great actress understands how to pull it off. Her dress included layers of gathered frills, which lent a whimsical and charming touch to the ensemble.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s beautiful shimmery saree

The Jailer actress donned a stunning multi-colored, icy blue and pinkish purple-hued saree designed by Manish Malhotra himself. This stunning sequin-laden shimmering saree was floor-length and draped to perfection with exquisite pleats and a one-of-a-kind design. The gorgeous actress also matched her saree with an icy blue halter-neck bralette with a distinctive V-shaped cut pattern and elegant straps.

Suhana Khan’s nude-colored blazer and dress set

The Archies actress was spotted this week promoting her forthcoming film in a stunning nude-colored formal dress, and we're really smitten with her style. This sophisticated combination included a hot multi-colored periwinkle bandhani pattern loaded chiffon mini-dress with a classy hand-pleating element and a seductive, plunging, and deep sweetheart neckline that added a layer of hotness and attractiveness to her look.

Pooja Hegde’s yellow co-ord fit featuring floral print

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Kii Jaan actress looked stunning in her new attire, a lovely patterned co-ord set. This eye-catching garment's neckline, sleeves, and shoulders were adorned with exquisite floral threadwork patches that were haphazardly placed. The top of the co-ord set had a jewel neckline and long sleeves, giving it a trendy and beautiful appearance.

Katrina Kaif’s lovely deep brown blouse with her multi-colored floral lehenga

This week, the Bharat actress donned a stunning floral lehenga design in an earthy shade that left everyone amazed and made it to our best-dressed list. The floral printed lehenga was complemented with a dark brown top that stole the show. With long sleeves and a jeweled neckline, it exudes elegance and charm. However, the intricate stitching on the embroidered neckline made it truly stand out. The rest of the top was basic, allowing the embroidery to stand out.

Alaya F’s classy look in embellished all-ivory lehenga

The Jawaani Janeeman actress stunned everyone with an all-ivory ensemble. Her gown was a stunning, richly embroidered lehenga skirt with elaborate flower motifs that fell elegantly to the floor. The risky yet delicate sculpted translucent bralette was what set this combination apart. It gave a hint of sultriness to the whole outfit with silver embroidery and a deep V-shaped neckline. The U-Turn star's outfit was complemented by a similar sheer netting frilly and ruffled dupatta.

Sara Ali Khan’s halter neck bustier with pink lehenga

At a star-studded Diwali party hosted by Manish Malhotra this week, the Gaslight star drew attention with a jaw-dropping stone-adorned bustier. Manish Malhotra's stunning lehenga included a halter neck studded with shimmering silver stones, adding a sense of refinement to the ensemble. The backless design added interest, while the front glass neckline was unusual and eye-catching.

DISCLAIMER: We won't talk about the celebrities considered to have the worst fashion sense, but we can compile a list in increasing order from the best-dressed to those who may be seen as less sartorially inclined.

Which look do you find the best this week?

