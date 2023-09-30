Best dressed Bollywood divas of the week: From Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor to Mouni Roy

This week's fashion scene was dominated by celebs who dazzled us with their flawless style choices. From Kriti Sanon's edgy elegance in an Alexander McQueen leather midi dress to Mouni Roy's crystal-encrusted black tube dress, there's something for everyone. From the finest to the worst, numerous celebrities exhibited their own style and inspired us with their fashion choices. Let's get started, starting with the best dressed.

Kriti Sanon in black slashed dress

Be prepared to be enthralled as Kriti Sanon tops this week's list as best dressed. She dazzles in an Alexander McQueen leather midi dress! This suit is made of 100% lamb leather and exudes edgy elegance. With her slim form and stylish funnel neck style, Kriti easily captures attention. She accessorized with Noir Petit Studs earrings. That's what we call stylish accessorizing! She finished off her gorgeous attire with elegant black pointed-toe shoes that provided a touch of sophistication.

Sonam Kapoor in blue t-shirt and black skirt

Sonam Kapoor looked defiant in a blue t-shirt paired with Prada's black mid-waist pleated skirt. The gorgeous heart-shaped handbag was matte and emanated charm and playfulness. She effortlessly demonstrated her attention to detail, from the adorable small hoops that adorned her ears to the golden rings that adorned her fingers and with a gold bracelet and a gold timepiece on her right hand, which elevated her elegance to a whole new level.

Khushi Kapoor in purple saree

Khushi Kapoor was recently photographed wearing a gorgeous purple and gold saree designed by none other than Anita Dongre. The lavish gold traditional geometric embroidery on the Banarasi silk saree lifts the drape beyond comparison, and it features a classic gold border. She paired it with an incredible yet simple champagne gold shirt with a round neckline and fitted three-fourth sleeves. She completed her look with a gold choker necklace, matching earrings, and a pair of stunning matching rings.

Ananya Panday in orange anarkali kurta set

Ananya Panday's most recent beautiful anarkali kurta outfit had us salivating and made its way into our list. She was dressed in a gorgeous orange Anarkali with exquisite dori artwork embroidery. This kurta has the most amazing split sleeves, paired with the embroidered hem palazzo trousers and cutwork dupatta, which complete the ensemble nicely. This gorgeous kurta set is created from cotton silk, shantoon, and organza fabrics. Our gorgeous diva accessorised her stunning costume this time with some magnificent large teardrop kundan earrings.

Karisma Kapoor in pink saree

In a gorgeous pink saree by Anita Dongre, the Zubeidaa actress emanated grace and elegance. The saree is adorned with intricate gota patti and sequin embroidery, which lends a feeling of richness and shine to the already appealing design. She complemented it well with a pink halter-neck blouse. In a Banarasi pink saree, Karisma Kapoor exudes beauty and refinement. She added a touch of beauty and refinement with chandbali earrings that complemented the saree's exquisite gota patti design.

Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill in floral denim co-ord

Shehnaaz Gill dominated the show with a blue cord ensemble that included a shirt with spectacular puff sleeves. Because of the denim fabric, the sleeves seemed stiff and puffed, adding a touch of glam. Shehnaaz completed her stunning ensemble with taupe stretch suede above-the-knee thigh-high boots. Shehnaaz didn't stop there; she added sparkle with silver Love Candy Studs. And completed her flawless appearance.

Alia Bhatt in green top and jeans

Alia Bhatt wore a shimmering lime green Gucci shirt with cap sleeves and front buttons. This fashionable short shirt also has a neat collar. She combined it with light-blue washed floor-length denim trousers with bell-bottom-like wide legs, evocative of the 1970s. Her appearance was completed by formal, shiny black heels that offered a touch of refinement.

PC: Getty Images

Parineeti Chopra in neon green kurta set

The Kesari actress looked stunning in a brilliant neon green kurta combination. The kurta had long sleeves, which gave it a sleek and sophisticated appearance. The wide-leg pants with powder blue threadwork embroidery, however, steal the show. Parineeti added a dupatta with the same gorgeous blue cloth around the borders to pull the complete look together. She rocked the airport look with a teardrop diamond cut mangal sutra! She completed her airport style with a pink chooda after her spectacular wedding.

Mira Rajput in black dress

Mira Kapoor wore a full-sleeved trendy and sleek black midi-dress made of black thick crepe cloth for a structured fit and an ultra-smooth finish. The stunning dress's off-shoulder and deep, plunging neckline were trimmed with diamanté trim for a bit of glitter. The sensual and unusual cut-out pattern at the breast of the embroidered dress contributed to its overall attractiveness. Furthermore, the stunning diva chose to complete her look with elegant black slingback heels.

Mouni Roy in black tube dress

The Gold actress recently donned a stunning little black tube dress that has everyone talking. This tiny number's crystal-encrusted floral designs provide a touch of beauty and charm. Feather details adorn the neckline, providing it a whimsical and provocative air. She wore no jewelry with her outfit.

Advertisement

DISCLAIMER: We won't talk about the celebrities considered to have the worst fashion sense, but we can compile a list in increasing order from the best-dressed to those who may be seen as less sartorially inclined.

Advertisement

Which dress do you love the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor looks GORGEOUS in blue t-shirt paired with Prada's pleated skirt