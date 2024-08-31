Best dressed celebs of the week: Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani and more who turned heads

This week in Bollywood, the fashion scene really stood out with some amazing styles and looks that grabbed everyone’s attention. From easy breezy dresses to glam outfits, the stars nailed their looks on and off the red carpet which made it a week blessed with fashion inspiration. Here’s a look at the best-dressed celebrities of the week who made a splash with their style and left the fashion landscape buzzing.

Ananya Panday in shimmery skirt and formal shirt

Ananya Panday was recently seen promoting her web series Call Me Bae in a stunning outfit that turned heads. She wore a shimmery skirt from La Pointe paired with a formal button-down shirt, creating an unconventional look. To complete her fit, Ananya opted for transparent Louboutin heels. Her accessories included striking emerald earrings from Swarovski which complemented her ensemble.

For make-up, she kept it minimal with soft pink lipstick and her hair was neatly styled in a sleek ponytail. The combination of these elements created a polished look and earned her a spot on our best-dressed list.

Disha Patani in black latex dress from Surya Sarkar

Disha Patani recently showcased a breathtaking look in a black latex dress by Surya Sarkar. The outfit snugly fit her body. There was a plunging neck design held by thick shoulder straps that made it stand out. She then went ahead and wore a gold wristband as an accessory; it gave some glitz to her dress.

Advertisement

Her make-up was glossy and dewy which enhanced her glam look. She styled her hair in short and soft curls, adding a hint of vintage charm to her overall appearance

Sonam Kapoor in floral dress from Carolina Herrera

Sonam Kapoor recently shared pictures of herself in a stunning floral maxi dress from Carolina Herrera. The dress featured a black base adorned with white florals and green leaf prints, making it vibrant and elegant. Its floral length design included a fitted bodice with a halter neckline and cape sleeves, adding a graceful touch.

With silver eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and nude lipstick, she kept her make-up soft. Sonam picked out tiny earrings for her ears while carrying a stylish round handbag, which perfectly matched her dress.

Priyanka Chopra in Sabyasachi suit set

‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra was in India this week and she treated her fans with a gorgeous and fashionable fit. She attended the trailer launch of her Marathi film Paani dressed in a blue set from Sabyasachi. The long, sleeveless kurta featured a colorful floral embroidery against a rich blue base with subtle shimmer, paired with a matching churidar and sheer blue dupatta that added grace.

Advertisement

She accessorized with silver dangler earrings and heels. Her make-up included soft pink lipstick, blushed cheeks and kohl-accented lashes, while her smooth, straight hair completed the refined look.

Kareena Kapoor in Etro floral dress

Kareena Kapoor attended an event in a striking floral dress from Etro. The dress featured a closed neckline, full sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline, set against a black base with a large peach floral print. She accessorized with metallic heels that complemented her outfit beautifully. Her make-up included blushed cheeks and smokey eyes whereas her hair was styled in loose waves, adding a touch of glam.

This week’s fashion highlights were rich in taste and sophistication. The likes of Kareena and Sonam made waves with their flower-touched ensembles; Disha captured attention with her black dress while Ananya flaunted her charisma.

Keep watch for additional fashion insights and star updates as well as tell us your favorite best-dressed celeb of this week in the comments!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday proves she can turn into BAE any day with her black co-ord set and denim jacket